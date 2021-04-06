The Witch is a semi-rare mob in Minecraft that can be found wandering around most biomes of the Overworld.

Witches are quite unique in Minecraft as they are the only mob that throws various potions at the player and themselves.

Due to their underwhelming drop loot, most players avoid witches unless absolutely necessary.

What are 5 things that players didn't know about Witches in Minecraft?

#5 - Swamp Hut

A witch and its black cat are guaranteed to spawn in a swamp hut (Image via Minecraft)

Due to their rarity, some players may not be aware of the existence of Swamp Huts. A witch and its black cat are guaranteed to spawn in these huts. They will never despawn. However, they will not appear if the game is set to Peaceful mode.

In addition to these mobs, players will find a cauldron, a crafting table and a pot with a red mushroom in these huts.

#4- Villager Transformation

A villager or baby villager can turn into a witch if lightning strikes within four blocks of them (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may be unaware that if lightning strikes within four blocks of a villager or baby villager, it will turn into a witch.

This witch will never despawn and cannot be transformed back into a villager using a golden apple and potion of weakness. Luckily, iron golems are quick to take care of this threat.

#3 - Potion Drop

Shown: A Witch tossing a Potion of Poison at the player (Image via Minecraft)

Witches have a chance of dropping various potions upon death. More specifically, if the witch is drinking a potion when she dies, she has a chance to drop the following potions:

Potion of Healing

Potion of Fire Resistance

Potion of Swiftness

Potion of Water Breathing

The chance is 8.5% for each potion and can be increased by 1% with each level of looting.

#2 - Biomes

A witch cannot spawn in Mushroom Fields (Image via Minecraft)

Witches are the least common of the non-biome-specific mobs in Minecraft. They can spawn in all land biomes except for the Mushroom Fields. This is because no hostile mob can spawn in the Mushroom Fields.

#1 - Salem Witch Trials

Iron golems can attack witches in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Although witches do not target and attack villagers, iron golems will still attack them.

This is an interesting mechanic as witches bear a resemblance to villagers (shown above) and are likely a part of the same species. The reason for this feature is unknown.

