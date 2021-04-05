Top 5 things players didn't know about Illagers in Minecraft

Illagers are some of the most dangerous mobs in Minecraft. They come in many shapes and sizes, due to which some features and facts may fly under the radar.

Due to their rarity, some players may not even witness any Illagers in their adventures. Players planning to take on outposts, raids, or woodland mansions need to be knowledgeable about these foes if they want to survive!

Also read: Andesite in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Five unknown facts about Illagers in Minecraft

#5 - The Illusioner

An Illusioner hanging with his buddies (Image via Minecraft)

Many players may be unaware of the Illusioner as it does not naturally spawn in any version. They can only be summoned in the Java Edition by using the /summon command.

The Illusioner wields a bow and also uses multiple spells, making it a formidable foe. It will cast a defense spell that increases its defense and cast an attack spell that will give its opponents Blindness.

The Illusioner gets its name from its ability to clone itself. It will turn invisible and create four other clones that may disorient players!

Advertisement

#4 - Johnny

Here's Johnny! (Image via Minecraft)

Most likely referring to the famous movie "The Shining," if players give a nametag named "Johnny" to a Vindicator, it will become extremely hostile.

More specifically, it will attack any mob except Ghasts and other Illagers (J.E. only), excluding Ravagers and Hexes. This can be useful in Raids if the player wants a Vindicator to kill some of the other hostiles in the raid.

#3 - Vex Lifespan

A vex getting a little too close for comfort (Image via Minecraft)

Some players may be unaware that Vexes will die if alive for too long!

Advertisement

In Java Edition only, they will begin to take damage after 30 to 119 of being alive. They will continue to take damage until they die. This can be useful for players to take advantage of, avoiding the Vex until they eventually die.

Also read: Coal in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

#2 - Baby villagers

A baby villager spotted within a large crowd of Villagers (Image via Minecraft)

Many players may not know that in Bedrock Edition, Illagers will not attack baby villagers. This is a curious feature, as Illagers will attack them in the Java Edition.

Another bonus feature is that occasionally Iron Golems will gift a Baby Villager a Poppy, a reference to the movie Laputa: Castle in the Sky.

#1 - Shield disable

A Vindicator about to strike! (Image via Minecraft)

Many players may be unaware that Vindicators will disable a player's shield after attacking.

Advertisement

Because they wield an Iron Axe, a shield will not be of good use against a Vindicator. They will even be able to do this when riding a Ravager.

This is valuable information for players to know before figuring it out the hard way!

Also read: Top 5 uses of Sandstone in Minecraft