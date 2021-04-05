Vindicators are one of Minecraft's scariest mobs. They wield an Iron Axe and will sprint towards their enemies, usually overwhelming them. Players need to be mentally and physically prepared before taking on a Vindicator.

Luckily, Vindicators are not that commonly found in the Overworld, however if an unprepared player spots an Illager Patrol, they are advised to avoid it as a Vindicator may be afoot.

Vindicators in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Spawning

Shown: A few Vindicators plotting their next move (Image via Minecraft)

Vindicators only spawn under a few circumstances. More specifically, Vindicators will spawn in Woodland Mansions, Raids, and in Illager Patrol squads. This is good news for players as they are quite the formidable opponent. Luckily, due to the rarity of Woodland Mansions, players will most commonly spot a Vindicator during a village raid.

Behavior

Shown: A Villager who is about to be vindicated (Image via Minecraft)

Vindicators are hosile towards the following mobs:

The Player

Villagers

Baby Villagers (Java Edition only)

Iron Golems

Snow Golems

Wandering Traders

After spotting their next victim, they will very menacingly sprint towards them, unveiling their Iron Axe. (seen above)

During a raid, Vindicators have the ability to open doors and kill any Villager inside. Thus, players are recommended to spend time preparing a village with walls and traps before triggering a raid.

Due to the fact that they hold an Axe, Vindicators will disable the player's shield which may be a suprise to some. This axe also has a chance to be enchanted, further increasing their already high damage output.

If Vindicators defeat a Village in a raid, they will celebrate and cheer.

Drops

Shown: A scheming Vindicator (Image via Minecraft)

Since drops from a Vindicator vary between Minecraft editions, they will be listed separately.

In Java Edition, Vindicators have a chance to drop the following items:

0-1 Emeralds

8.5% chance to drop their Iron Axe

1 Ominous Banner if spawned as a Raid Captain

In Bedrock Edition, Vindicators have a chance to drop the following items:

0-5 Emeralds

1 Enchanted Book

1 Iron Axe

1 Iron Pickaxe

1 Iron Sword

1 Iron Helmet

1 Iron Chestplate

1 Iron Leggings

1 Iron Boots

