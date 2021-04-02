The introduction of fish in Minecraft's oceans breathed life into the once empty seas of the game.

Fish are a wonderful source of food for players who do not have the ability to create an animal farm for sustained food. Besides being a food source for the player, fish have plenty of other uses.

What are the top 5 uses of fish in Minecraft?

#5 - Food Source

Fish are a wonderful source of food for Minecraft players (Image via Minecraft)

As stated above, fish are a great food source when cooked.

Players can acquire fish in multiple ways. If players don't have a deep water source nearby, they can use a fishing rod in a smaller pond and catch different kinds of fish, including some rare loot.

Players can also catch fish by going into the water and killing them. This is easier than using a fishing rod. However, they won't get any loot.

#4 - Taming cats

Fish can be used to speed up growth times for kittens in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Cats have a 33% chance of being tamed when given a Raw Cod or Salmon. Serving fish to a tamed cat will also get them off chests and beds. Fish can also be used to speed up growth times for kittens.

#3 - Approaching dolphins

Dolphins will trust the Minecraf player if it is fed fish (Image via Minecraft)

Feeding fish to a dolphin will increase its trust in the player, making it interact with them more.

When a player feeds Raw Cod to a dolphin, the animal will lead him/her to the nearest underwater ruins or shipwreck. Players need to break the chest after looting or the dolphin will continue leading them to that same chest.

#2 - Healing wolves

Wolf pups can be healed using fish in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

If the player has no Rotten Flesh, they can quickly acquire some fish to heal their wounded wolf pups.

Players are recommended to use rotten flesh to heal wounded pups as it is the least useful food item.

#1 - Trading

Fishermen will buy fish in return for emeralds (Image via Minecraft)

Apprentice-level fishermen have a 66% chance of purchasing 15 Raw Cod for one emerald. This is an extremely useful trade for players who have fast access to fish. Players can then trade these emeralds for even better loot.

Note: This article reflects the author's opinions.

