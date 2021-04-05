Igloos are a semi-rare structure in Minecraft that can act as a shelter in the harsh frozen tundras of the Overworld. All Igloos will contain a bed, allowing players to stay the night on a long expedition. Due to this, Igloos are never a sore sight!

Igloos may not just provide shelter, as some may contain a secret passageway leading to a large basement. This basement contains useful items that may assist players on their adventures.

Igloos in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Spawning

Shown: A beautiful night in a Snowy Taiga biome (Image via Minecraft)

Igloos are only able to spawn in the Snowy Tundra and Snow Taiga biomes, resulting in them being decently rare to stumble upon.

Players will most likely have better luck searching in the Snowy Tundra biome, as they aren't covered in a dense blanket of Spruce trees.

Igloos cannot be found in Snowy Mountains, Ice Spikes, Snowy Taiga Hills, or any other variants than the ones listed.

Structure

Shown: An Igloo spotted on the edge of a Snowy Tundra biome (Image via Minecraft)

From the surface, Igloos may be hard to spot as they will blend in with their snowy environment.

Igloos will look like a semi-sphere of snow, with a "window" made of ice. When entered, all Igloos will contain a bed, furnace, and crafting table. There will also be carpet laid on the floor of the igloo, for extra comfort.

Some Igloos, however, will contain a secret basement if this carpet is stripped away!

Secret Basement

Shown: A secret basement. What types of tests are being done here? (Image via Minecraft)

There is a 50% chance for all Igloos to house a secret basement!

If the player digs up the carpet, they may discover a trapdoor which leads to a very long ladder. After going all the way down, players will run into the scene shown in the image above.

In this basement, players will find a Cauldron, Brewing Stand, and a Chest. Players will also see two mobs trapped behind bars: a Villager and a Zombie Villager. Players can easily transform this area into a village due to this, especially after cleansing the Zombie Villager.

The chest in the image above contained one golden apple, some coal, and a bunch of wheat.

