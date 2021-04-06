Netherite Scrap in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Minecraft's Netherite Scraps are a highly coveted resource that allows players to obtain the strongest gear in the game. They are incredibly useful when combined with Gold Ingots.

Netherite Scraps are very difficult to obtain, and players will need to traverse through the dangerous Nether to get them.

Netherite Scrap in Minecraft

Obtaining

Ancient Debris is most commonly found at level y = 15 (Image via Minecraft)

To acquire Netherite Scrap, one must first find Ancient Debris.

Ancient Debris can only be found in the Nether. It can specifically be found in Bastion Remnants or in the ground.

Ancient Debris is most commonly found at level y = 15, with an average of 1.65 Ancient Debris per chunk.

In Bastion Remnants, Ancient Debris has the following chances of spawning in various chests:

Generic Chest: 13.5% (2% in Bedrock Edition)

Treasure Chest: 12.7% (1.7% in Bedrock Edition)

Hoglin Stable Chest: 5.7% (2.9% in Bedrock Edition)

Due to the massively reduced chances of finding Ancient Debris in Bastion Remnants in the Bedrock Edition, players are highly advised to mine for it instead.

Once the player finds an Ancient Debris, it can be smelted in a furnace to create Netherite Scrap.

Uses

With Netherite Ingots, players can upgrade Diamond Gear and craft the strongest gear in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft

After creating Netherite Scraps, players can craft Netherite Ingots by combining them with Gold Ingots.

With Netherite Ingots, players can upgrade Diamond Gear and craft the strongest gear in the game. An advantage of this gear is that if a player falls in lava and dies, the Netherite gear will not burn and will instead float on the top of the lava.

