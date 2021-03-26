Minecraft Redditor replaces Trident textures with Thor's Hammer, leaves players in awe

A Minecraft Redditor recently had the ingenious idea to replace the Trident textures with Thor's hammer, Mjolnir. This turned out to be a hilariously wonderful idea, as the Trident and all of its enchantments act almost in the same way as Mjolnir does in the Avengers movies.

This "mod" sent Redditors on r/minecraft into a frenzy as they praised the creator (u/Seirin-Blu) and wondered why they didn't do it themselves.

Trident textures replaced with Thor's Hammer by Minecraft Redditor

The Hammer

Mjolnir, a deadly weapon and divine instrument (Image via u/Seirin-Blu on Reddit)

In the post, the OP can be seen throwing Mjolnir at a Creeper.

Due to the fact that the hammer has the Loyalty enchantment, it travels back to the OP after he throws it, exactly like Thor. With Chanelling applied, the player can even summon lightning like Thor.

This texture change seemed to fit perfectly with the Trident.

Reactions

A player brought up a valid point in the comment section when he stated that due to this texture change, Drowned will now be able to wield Mjolnir. This may strike fear in many Minecraft players, as Mjolnir is one of the strongest weapons in existence.

A Redditor made a valid point in the comments (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor noticed similarities between the Trident's enchantments and Mjolnir's actual capabilities.

A Redditor who thinks outside of the box (Image via Reddit)

In the image below, the OP provides links to all the files so that other users can wield the Mjolnir. He also stated exactly what he did to achieve it, and who he did it with.

The OP reveals how he replaced the textures (Image via Reddit)

The OP teases his next work (Image via Reddit)

The OP added that he is going to modify more textures while creating the Stormbreaker. This weapon is also wielded by Thor and is even stronger than Mjolnir.

(Image via Reddit)

The Redditor in the image above brought up the fact that Thor can fly with Mjolnir. Luckily, with the Riptide enchantment, the player can fly through the air when it is raining. They can also teleport underwater.

(Image via Reddit)

It is apparent that many Minecraft players have seen similarities between the Trident and Mjolnir. One player even named his Trident Mjolnir after adding enchantments.

