Top 5 uses of Pufferfish in Minecraft

Pufferfish are one of the funniest-looking mobs in Minecraft.

Many players who catch Pufferfish are unsure about what to do with them. They would be shocked to find out how many uses they actually have in Minecraft.

What are the uses of pufferfish in Minecraft?

#5 - Wolf Feeding

Pufferfish can be used to feed wolves in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

In Bedrock Edition, players can use their leftover Pufferfish to feed their wolf pups. Feeding a Pufferfish to a wolf will heal it if it is damaged. However, it will not decrease growing rates for baby wolves.

This is good news for players who don't want to "waste" their precious food on their wolves.

#4 - Fish in Bucket

Shown: The result of placing a Pufferfish in a bucket (Image via Minecraft)

Many players are unaware that they can scoop a Pufferfish into a bucket. Pufferfish will spawn in groups of 1-4 in warm, lukewarm or deep lukewarm ocean biomes.

A player can swim up a Pufferfish and use a bucket on it. When they successfully catch it, the player will see the message - "Bucket of Pufferfish" - appear on the screen. The pufferfish will then be included in a water source block.

#3 - Cats

Pufferfish can help players deal with a stubborn cat in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Many players will be pleased to know that giving their cat a Pufferfish will make them hop off of their chests, beds, etc.

In addition to this, pufferfish will decrease the time it takes for baby cats to grow into adults.

#2 - Trading

Pufferfish can be sold for emeralds in Minecraft (Image via u/Elli933 on Reddit)

Master-level fisherman villagers will buy the players' Pufferfish for emeralds.

In Bedrock Edition, fishermen will buy one to four Pufferfish for one emerald. In Java Edition, they will only buy four pufferfish for one emerald.

#1 - Death

Minecraft players can die by consuming Pufferfish (Image via Minecraft)

If players are looking for a way to die in Minecraft, eating a Pufferfish is a great option.

Eating a Pufferfish is extremely dangerous, inflicting the player with Hunger III for 15 seconds, Poison IV for one minute, and Nausea I for 15 seconds.

