5 things that players didn't know about eggs in Minecraft

Eggs are one of the most fun items in all of Minecraft. They are extremely easy to acquire and can be thrown at friends or opponents.

Eggs have a couple of unique mechanics in Minecraft that some players may be unaware of. This article takes a look at five things that players should know about eggs in the game.

Also read: Bats in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Eggs in Minecraft: 5 features that players should know

#5 - Egg drop rate

A small chicken farm still produces tons of eggs (Image via Minecraft)

Some Minecraft players may be unaware of an egg's spawn rate in the game.

Each chicken in Minecraft will lay one egg every five to ten minutes. The eggs that are dropped can be used to spawn even more chickens, which will result in even more eggs.

Advertisement

#4 - Egg Combat

Shown: A close quarters Egg Combat scenario (Image via Minecraft)

Throwing eggs at hostile mobs can prove to be useful in very dire situations.

When thrown at a mob, an egg will knock them back slightly. If the player needs to buy themselves some time while being chased by an enemy, throwing an egg at them might not be the worst idea.

#3 - Dispenser

Shown: A dispenser shoots eggs into a chicken farm (Image via Minecraft)

Dispensers are redstone-powered blocks that can be used to shoot eggs into a chicken farm.

Advertisement

This mechanic can be made effective by creating a system that automatically deposits eggs into a dispenser. The dispenser will then shoot the eggs into the chicken farm, which will keep the population up.

Each egg shot from a dispenser has a 1/8 chance of spawning a chick.

Also read: Bees in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

#2 - Quadruplets

Shown: A big happy chicky family (Image via Minecraft)

Eggs have the chance to spawn multiple chicks. Each egg has a 1/256 chance of spawning four chicks at once. An egg cannot hatch two, three or six chicks; only four.

If a player receives four chicks from an egg, they are extremely lucky.

#1 - Entity

Shown: The day it rained eggs... (Image via Minecraft)

Players may be unaware that eggs count as both an entity and an item in Minecraft.

Advertisement

This is due to the fact that they are registered as entities when thrown. This is what makes it possible for them to spawn chicks. Meanwhile, the egg item refers to an egg that is in the player's inventory/hand.

Also read: Zombies in Minecraft: Everything players need to know