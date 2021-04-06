Ravagers are a rare Minecraft mob that only spawn as a part of raids. They are classified as bovine, which means they are part cow. They also have a Villager-esque face, which makes them interesting looking to say the least!

Ravagers are extremely dangerous, and should not be underestimated due to their weird face. They will quickly ravage the player and can kill them singlehandidly. Players will need to plan on how to deal with Ravagers during a raid...

Ravagers in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Spawning

Shown: A dangerous squad about to assault an unsuspecting Village (Image via Minecraft)

As stated above, Ravagers will only spawn as part of a village raid.

More specifically, they will spawn in waves three, five and seven. In waves five and seven a Ravager will spawn with a Vindicator (wave five) and an Evoker riding it. (wave seven)

This combination of mobs is extremely dangerous, as the Vindicators will disable the player's shield, which is their only real defense.

Behavior

Shown: A Villager running for their life! (Image via Minecraft)

Ravagers will only target specific mobs, such as the player, Villagers, Wandering Traders, (Java Edition only) and Iron Golems.

While attacking, they will open their mouth and chomp on their victims, dealing massive damage and knocking the enemy back five blocks. They will kill a Villager in two hits, however Iron Golems will make quick work of them in a one-on-one scenario.

If defended against with a shield, Ravagers have a 50% chance to be stunned and emit a roar that does massive damage and knockback.

Ravagers will also break certain blocks when moving through them, such as leaves and crops. They will also drop a Saddle upon death, which can be extremely useful to some players.

