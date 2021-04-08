What is the purpose of Iron Golems in Minecraft?

Iron Golems are the pillars on which a Minecraft village stands. They defend the villagers from the dangerous mobs that lurk in the shadows. Without an Iron Golem, villages will not last much longer than a night.

Players are recommended to keep an Iron Golem around for extra protection.

Also read: Snow Golems in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Iron Golems in Minecraft

Behavior

Shown: A Golem patrolling the outskirts of the village (Image via Minecraft)

Iron Golems will consistently patrol the outskirts of the village, searching for any intruders. As a result, the villagers and their children are able to safely do their jobs without being killed.

Iron Golems act as the defenders of the village, and players can help them do their job by building walls around the villages they are allied to.

Advertisement

Iron Golems also have a good relationship with the baby villagers, as they will occasionally gift them a poppy flower as a sign of peace.

If an enemy is spotted within a radius of 16 blocks, the Iron Golem will pursue them and most likely take them out. Iron Golems are extremely dangerous as they do massive damage and have a large range. Additionally, their attacks launch the enemy up into the sky, which will stop them from attacking others.

Shown: A Golem knocking a Zombie up into the sky. (Image via Minecraft)

If multiple Golems hit the same target, the distance they are thrown into the sky is multiplied.

When Iron Golems are reduced to less than 25% health, cracks will start to form on their body. Players can heal Iron Golems by right-clicking them with an Iron Ingot.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor maps 125 million blocks in The End, only finds 115 End Cities