Top 5 uses of Obsidian in Minecraft

Obsidian is one of the most annoying blocks to mine in Minecraft. However, the time spent mining is usually worth it as Obsidian can be used to craft some of the most powerful blocks in the game.

Obsidian has many uses in Minecraft that can benefit the player on their journey through the game world.

What are the uses of Obsidian in Minecraft?

#5 - Beacon

Shown: A beautiful Beacon made out of Diamond Blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Beacons are a decent use of the player's hard earned Obsidian.

Requiring three Obisidian to craft, Beacons grant buffs to players in their radius: such as Regeneration and Strength.

Players who put Beacons next to their base will be able to handle mob invasions with ease. If players have three extra Obsidian lying around, they are strongly advised to build a Beacon.

#4 - Wither Containment

Shown: A Wither arena (Image via Minecraft)

Players who are struggling to defeat the Wither may want to build a containment area out of Obsidian.

While it does require a good amount of Obsidian, this area will negate the large initial explosion of the Wither. Players can do as much damage as possible until it escapes, after which they can shoot it with a strong bow.

#3 - Ender Chest

Shown: Two Ender Chests and their particles (Image via Minecraft)

Ender Chests are a great use of Obsidian. However, they require eight per chest, which means players will need 16 in total for them to be useful.

Ender Chests will each have the same inventory, even in different dimensions. This allows players to store their most valuable items in Ender Chests and access them as long as they have a chest on hand.

#2 - Nether Portal

Shown: A massive Nether Portal next to a Beacon (Image via Minecraft)

Nether Portals are the most common use of Obsidian.

A Nether Portal will most likely be built in every single Minecraft playthrough, as it is required to progress through the game's achievements and to fight the various bosses.

For the smallest portal, players will need at least ten Obsidian.

#1 - Enchantment Table

Shown: The best setup for an Enchantment Table (Image via Minecraft)

Enchantment Tables are, by far, the best use of Obsidian.

Only requiring four Obsidian, Enchantment Tables allow players to enchant their favorite gear. Enchanting provides bonuses such as extra damage, extra loot drops, and higher knockback.

Players will surely find these enchantments extremely useful throughout their playthroughs!

