5 best tips to survive in caves in Minecraft 1.18 update

With the Minecraft 1.18 update finally out, loads of players will be jumping into the game to experience all the new features and additions. Mojang has claimed this to be their biggest update yet, packing some huge changes in the world of Minecraft.

As the name suggests, the Caves and Cliffs update brings in a new type of cave generation in Minecraft. Minecraft 1.18 update brings two brand new cave biomes called Lush Caves and Dripstone Caves. Although players will be eager to explore the new caves, there are a few things to keep in mind before entering the deep, dark and dangerous caves in Minecraft.

Top 5 tips to survive in caves in Minecraft 1.18 update

With the new caves, players will need to keep certain things in mind before entering them. Here are 5 best tips to survive in the caves in Minecraft 1.18 update.

5) Don't forget to keep a shield

A shield is a crucial item to keep while going in caves. As the caves get huge in Minecraft 1.18 update, they will be swarming with hostile mobs. FIghting multiple mobs without a shield can be really dangerous and players can get killed sooner than they think.

4) Keep spare blocks

Players might think cobblestone, diorite, dirt blocks etc. are useless and throw them away, but these can be of great help when traversing through caves.

For starters, players can bridge their way across a lava pool or a ravine with these blocks. They can use blocks to block themselves away from the hoards of mobs and even make a panic room in a cave to take a break.

3) Good armor and weapons

Fighting one hostile mob can be easy, but what if players are bombarded with loads of creepers, skeletons and zombies, all attacking at once? In situations like this, having strong armor and weapons with great enchantments can do wonders. The stronger the armor and weapons, the better the chance for survival in caves in Minecraft 1.18 update.

2) Water bucket

With the new update, the caves are getting so big that they can reach the surface, and create huge ravines. Hence, chances of accidentally falling into a deep cave are quite high.

Because of this, a water bucket can save players as they can place water right before falling to avoid falling damage. They can also have feather falling enchantment to reduce the fall damage.

1) Light up everything

With the Minecraft 1.18 update, the lighting system will change. No hostile mobs will be able to spawn if a block light level is above 0. Hence, lighting caves has become easy.

But keep in mind that the caves are much bigger as well. Hence, players must keep ample amount of torches to light each and every block if the entire cave to spawn-proof the area from hostile mobs.

