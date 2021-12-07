5 best levels to find ores in Minecraft 1.18 update

With the Minecraft 1.18 update, players will notice a change in ore generation in the game. On November 30, Mojang released the second part of the Caves and Cliffs update which packed loads of new features and additions, one of them being reworked ore distribution.

Players have spent thousands of hours finding and mining these ores, be it easily available iron ore or ultra-rare diamond ore. The Minecraft 1.18 update essentially changes the density and height at which these ores generate, and players can learn about the new changes here to yield maximum loot.

Top 5 levels to find ores in Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Y level 96 for Coal ores

With Minecraft 1.18 update, coal ores are most common at y=96. They can be found on top of small hills and inside the mountains. Of course this level is the sweet spot, the ore can be found anywhere between y=0 to y=256

4) Y level 232 for Emerald ores

Emerald ores have been one of the rarest in Minecraft, more than diamonds, but this changes with the Minecraft 1.18 update. Emerald ores will now generate the most at y = 232. This level is just a sweet spot for the ore, it can be found anywhere between y = -16 to y = 256.

3) Y level 48 for Copper ores

Copper is the newly added material in Caves and Cliffs update. With the Minecraft 1.18 update, the best level to find Copper ores is y = 48. Copper is also pretty common in the mountains and can be found anywhere between y = -16 and y = 112.

The update will also feature large but rare copper ore veins which can generate between y = 48 and y = 0.

2) Y level 232 for Iron ores

With the Minecraft 1.18 update, players can find the most amount of iron in the mountains rather than underground. The best level to find iron ores is y = 232 and also y = 16. Of course, iron is one of the most common ores and can be found at any y level. Iron ore veins can also be found between y = -8 and y = -56.

1) Y level -58 for Diamond ores

The location and density of diamonds have also changed in the Minecraft 1.18 update. As the bedrock layer shifts 64 levels down, the best level to find diamond ores is at y = -58. They can be found anywhere between y = 12 and y = -64.

