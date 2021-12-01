5 best uses of copper in the new Minecraft 1.18 update

The long-awaited Minecraft 1.18 update is finally out for download and play. The Caves and Cliffs update has come full circle, with Part 1 being released on June 8 and Part 2 on November 30. The update packs a lot of features, including an increase in copper generation.

Copper is a new ore in Minecraft, which was introduced in Minecraft Caves and Cliffs part 1. With the new Minecraft 1.18 update, copper ore generation is increasing.

Many of the players in the past have requested copper to be added to the game, and they finally got it with the Caves and Cliffs update. Copper is not an ordinary ore; it has some specialities of its own.

Uses of Copper in Minecraft 1.18 update

Copper is not like iron or diamond ores. The material is not used for making tools or armor. Here are the five best uses for copper in the new Minecraft 1.18 update.

5) Copper ingot

Copper ingot (Image via Minecraft)

First things first, when players find copper ores, they will obtain raw copper. This can be smelted into copper ingots. Copper ingot is the first step to making various copper items, as raw copper can't be used to craft anything.

4) Copper blocks

Copper blocks (Image via Minecraft)

Copper blocks can be made with copper ingots, which can further be crafted into cut copper. These are brilliant building blocks. Players can choose their type of copper blocks and use them in their builds.

3) Spyglasses

Spyglass recipe with copper ingot (Image via Minecraft)

Spyglasses are a brand new item added with Caves and Cliffs update and Minecraft 1.18 update. Players can use spyglasses to zoom in and see far away. Two copper ingots and an amethyst shard are required to craft a spyglass. Spyglasses are a great addition, especially for vanilla Minecraft.

2) Lightening rod

Lighting rod made of copper (Image via Minecraft)

Since Caves and Cliffs part 1, lightning rods have been considered some of the best additions to the game, and the same goes for the Minecraft 1.18 update. Lightning rods can be crafted with three copper ingots. These items help in avoiding lightning hitting at random locations and causing fires.

1) Copper blocks oxidising

Copper blocks oxidizing (Image via Minecraft)

For the first time, copper brings a factor of time and aging to Minecraft. As we know, copper's color changes as it oxidizes. The same phenomenon has been implemented in Minecraft. When a copper block is placed, the color of that block will gradually change to green as the in-game days go by.

The oxidization happens in 4 gradual stages, slowly changing the color of the block. Players can also stop this process by waxing the block with a honeycomb.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

