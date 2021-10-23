How to remove wax from copper in Minecraft 

Wax can be placed on copper in Minecraft, which prevents them from oxidizing. Oxidization was a new feature implemented in the first half of the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. With this new feature, copper blocks will slowly turn green over time, unless something is done to prevent it. That's where wax comes in.

Putting wax on a copper block will keep it at the first stage, but oxidized blocks can look cool and give the build an aged look. Lightning strikes are another way to remove oxidization, but wax is the most common solution. Once it's added, though, it's not permanent. It can be removed later on.

How to remove wax from Minecraft copper blocks

To remove wax from copper blocks, players need to use an axe. Simply clicking an axe on all copper blocks will remove the wax. Doing this will see players complete the Wax on, Wax off achievement, a new one in Bedrock Edition.

Jeremy Dooley @JeremyNDooley For those going for the wax-on wax-off achievement in Minecraft, I finally figured out why it wasn't popping for me. If you apply wax in the crafting table, it won't count. You need to right-click on the copper with the wax for it to register. Hopefully will get it tomorrow For those going for the wax-on wax-off achievement in Minecraft, I finally figured out why it wasn't popping for me. If you apply wax in the crafting table, it won't count. You need to right-click on the copper with the wax for it to register. Hopefully will get it tomorrow

In order to remove wax from the blocks, players need to add it to them in the first place. In order to do that, they need to get wax, which can be tricky. Players will need to find a beehive, which is a pretty rare feat.

A campfire will pacify the bees so they can remove the beeswax without danger. Image via Minecraft

After that, players will need to place a campfire underneath the hive so as to not upset the bees. They can then use shears to get wax, but if there's none inside that won't work, they'll need to find another one.

The spawn rates for different biomes are pretty small, but plains and sunflower plains (just 5%) have the best rates. Other Minecraft biomes have a .2% spawn rate, which is nearly impossible.

Also Read

They can then take the wax and place it on a copper block by using it as they would use any other item, and it will successfully be placed. Then, whenever necessary, the axe method will remove it from the block.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Ashish Yadav