Minecraft 1.18 update patch notes: List of features expected to be released today

The Minecraft 1.18 update is about to launch in a few hours! The long-awaited and biggest Minecraft update will soon be released on November 30, 2021, for millions of fans and players to play.

In 2020, the game's developers first announced the Caves and Cliffs update and claimed it to be Minecraft's biggest update yet. It was split into two parts, with the first being released on June 8, 2021. The Minecraft 1.18 update is enormous as it packs a plethora of new features and changes.

List of features expected in Minecraft 1.18 update today

There are hundreds of changes and features in the Minecraft 1.18 update, but here are some of the major new features coming to the game today.

World generation change - New build limit and bedrock layer pushed to y= -64

New types of noise caves generation - spaghetti, noodle, cheese caves

Lighting system change - Hostile mob spawns only at light level 0

8 new biomes - Lush Caves, Dripstone Caves, Meadow, Grove, Snowy slopes, Frozen peaks, Jagged peaks, Stony peaks

Azalea trees generate above newly-added Lush Caves

Aquifers generate in caves and spawns drowned zombies

Ore distribution changes

Ore veins generation

New Music Disc - "Otherside" by Lena Raine

Dripstone Caves in Minecraft 1.18 update (Image via Minecraft)

Other than these new additions, there are many smaller changes coming in the Minecraft 1.18 update, and here are some of the major ones:

Axolotls only spawn in Lush Caves

Pillagers won't attack baby villagers

Enchantment table gives off light of Level 7 (Java Edition)

Shears can stop various vines from growing (except normal vines)

Status effects can be directly seen in the inventory tab now (Java Edition)

Drowned will spawn in cave aquifers

Conduit can only be mined with a pickaxe

Increased frequency of underwater magma blocks

Horses will follow players when holding golden apple or carrot

Buried treasures will have water-breating potions in them

Clouds are raised from y=128 to y=192

Mountains in Minecraft 1.18 update (Image via Minecraft)

The Minecraft 1.18 update is set to release today, November 30, 2021. This is the second part of the Caves and Cliffs update. The exact time of the Minecraft 1.18 update release is unknown, but players can expect it to drop at 10:00 a.m. EST. This update will be launched on all supported platforms simultaneously.

