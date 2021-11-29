Why Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is the biggest update ever?

The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update Part 1 & 2 are the biggest updates the game has ever received. Mojang, the game's developers themselves, claimed this update to be so big that they had to divide it into two parts.

Part 1 of the Caves & Cliffs update came out on June 8th, and the Minecraft 1.18 update is set to be released on November 30th.

For years, Minecraft has been getting exciting updates with new features being added to the game constantly. Minecraft has come a long way since its humble beginnings, and with the Caves & Cliffs update, the whole world of Minecraft is about to change.

Most significant changes that make Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update the biggest ever

Out of thousands of more minor changes that come with the update, here are some significant changes and reasons why the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is the biggest update ever.

1) World Generation

World Generation in 1.18 snaptshot (Image via Reddit)

Arguably, the most notable change coming to Minecraft Caves & Cliffs updates is that of the world's generation in the game. World generation means how the map of Minecraft is generated when players start a new world or explore new parts of a certain world.

With the new Caves & Cliffs update, Mojang is completely changing how the world generates. The mountains are getting much taller, and the caves are getting much deeper. The overall terrain of the world will change with this update.

The build limit height of the world will be increasing, and for the first time, the bedrock layer will be shifting from y=0 to y= -64. This will give players 64 extra layers to explore underground, with new types of caves generating.

2) Eight new biomes

New Minecraft biomes (Image via Minecraft)

Biomes in Minecraft are regions with different characteristics and generations depending on temperature, height, vegetation etc. The Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update will add eight new biomes to the game, including two cave biomes. Cave biomes are the first of their kind and have never been added to the game until now.

Here is a complete list of all the biomes being added to part 2 of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update:

Grove

Meadow

Snowy Slopes

Frozen Peaks

Jagged Peaks

Stony Peaks

Lush Caves

Dripstone Caves

1) Light level for hostile mob spawns

Hostile mobs (Image via Minecraft)

For years, hostile mobs in Minecraft could spawn below light level 7. Hence, players spawn-proof locations with loads of torches. This changes with the new Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update. In Minecraft 1.18 update, no hostile mob can only spawn on a block when there is 0 light on it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This is huge as players can be lenient in spawn-proofing an area and use fewer resources for torches. This also changes how mob fams will work, and now they will have to be in complete darkness for mobs to spawn.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha