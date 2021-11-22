5 hidden world generation changes in Minecraft 1.18 update

One of the biggest Minecraft updates, the Caves & Cliffs part 2, comes with a ton of new world generation changes and features. The update is scheduled to be released on November 30, 2021.

With so many new features in this update, there are many small world generation changes that many Minecraft players may not know about or may have gone undocumented. Here's a look at some of the most pertinent world generation changes to look forward to in Minecraft 1.18.

Hidden world generation changes coming in Minecraft 1.18 Caves & Cliffs update part 2

5) Beaches

In the 1.18 update, beaches are generally going to be wider than they currently are. The developers have also designed it so that there is a chance of no beaches generating at all.

4) Amethyst geode generation height

An amethyst geode from the inside (Image via Minecraft)

Amethyst geodes are one of the newer Minecraft structures that was introduced with the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. It contains unique amethyst blocks and provides an appealing esthetic.

In the upcoming Caves & Cliffs update, the height at which amethyst geodes are generated will be changed. As of now, it generates between Y levels 0 and 70, and in the update, it will generate between Y -64 and 30.

3) Lakes

An aquifer (Image via u/Chaotixx420 on Reddit)

As aquifers are being introduced with the 1.18 update, the developers find small lakes redundant since aquifers can provide water. Therefore, they have removed the water lakes from the game.

2) Ocean biomes

A lukewarm ocean biome next to the jungle biome (Image via Minecraft)

To make the world generation more natural, ocean biome temperatures will now match the land's temperature. Here's a list of ocean biomes and the land biomes they will generate within:

Frozen ocean within snowy taiga, snowy plains, or snowy beaches.

Cold oceans within taigas, old growth taigas, some plains, and forests.

Normal oceans within birch, dark forests, plains, and forests.

Lukewarm ocean within forests, savanna, jungles, and sometimes plains.

Warm oceans within badlands or deserts.

1) Structures

A widespread village (Image via Minecraft)

Quite a few small changes are being made to the structures of Minecraft:

Desert pyramids will no longer generate on water and spawn on the surface only. However, they tend to be partially underground.

Similarly, jungle pyramids will no longer generate on water.

Players will now come across dungeons more often.

The level at which players will find mineshafts in the badlands will be higher.

Villages in any biome will be slightly more spread out.

Fossils will generate with deepslate diamond ores instead of coal ores in the deepest parts.

Pillager outposts can be found in any mountain biome.

