5 best structures in Minecraft

Structures are a unique aspect of Minecraft. They are pre-existing builds dispersed throughout the world map that usually have incredible loot for gamers.

Structures even add to the lore of Minecraft. Given the shipwrecks, witch huts, igloos, and much more, many gamers conjure up stories that give some form of explanation as to why these structures exist before a player’s arrival into a world.

There are so many structures that can possibly generate in Minecraft worlds, but some are arguably better than others. Here are the best structures that players can find in a Minecraft world.

Also read: 5 best loot locations in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Note: this list is objective and reflects the views of the author

Most useful Minecraft structures generating into any world

5) Village

While not every village will provide overly powerful loot, gamers will indeed find something of use here (Image via Minecraft)

Although they are some of the more common structures, villages are valuable finds nonetheless. Typically, there are a variety of villages scattered throughout any given Minecraft world. They almost always have loot chests with valuable items.

Plus, there is an even wider variety of villager types to trade with. Villager types also determine some of the loot in chests. For example, if players can find a village with a blacksmith, they could find an iron sword in a chest and eliminate the need to craft one themselves.

While not every village will provide overly powerful loot, gamers will indeed find something of use in a village, even if that’s just stacks of hay to make bread or feed their farm animals. The sheer diversity of a Minecraft village earns the structure a spot on this list.

Also read: Top 5 types of villager professions in Minecraft

4) Ruined portal

Ruined portals tend to have nice loot in their chests (Image via Minecraft)

Ruined portals are excellent structures for several reasons. Firstly, those found in the overworld can help save time to get to the nether faster.

Sometimes, a ruined portal will be nearly complete and just need a few more pieces of obsidian. It is no doubt easier and more efficient to finish a pre-existing nether portal than creating one entirely from scratch.

On top of that, ruined portals tend to have nice loot in their chests. This can include gold armor that will help with traveling past piglings in the nether, obsidian to complete the ruined portal, flint and/or flint and steel to light it, and more useful items.

Ruined portals also usually have blocks of gold that users can mine and turn into ingots to trade with piglins or craft things like armor.

Something interesting about ruined portals is that they are some of the only structures found in both the overworld and the nether. Hence, there are usually many to be discovered around a Minecraft world, and they can prove to be helpful time and time again.

Also read: Ruined portals in Minecraft - Everything players need to know

3) Bastion remnant

Navigating through bastions can be pretty dangerous (Image via Minecraft)

Another nether structure that deserves top five recognition is the bastion remnant. They can be incredibly helpful and lucky finds while traveling through the nether realm.

Bastions have lots of loot chests and gold blocks scattered throughout the structure. Bastion remnants are perhaps the best places to obtain large amounts of gold and gold items in all of Minecraft.

Some chests in bastion remnants feature rare items like ancient debris and enchanted gold apples, and sometimes even diamond armor and tools in addition to gold ones.

Navigating through bastions can be pretty dangerous due to the extremely hostile and overpowered piglin brutes. They will attack players regardless of if they’re wearing gold armor or not. However, bastions can be some of the best structures to run into if gamers can survive them.

Also read: How to find Minecraft bastion remnant

2) Woodland mansion

Players can spend lots of time just wandering through woodland mansions observing the interesting design (Image via Minecraft)

One of the coolest-looking structures in Minecraft is also one of the best overall. Woodland mansions are quite rare to come across, but some of the best treasure is the most difficult to find.

There are nearly endless rooms full of fabulous finds in woodland mansions with valuables around basically every corner. There are even secret rooms within the mansion waiting to be discovered. Players can spend lots of time just wandering through woodland mansions observing the interesting design.

Not only do these massive structures look amazing, but they also have an ample supply of great loot. The loot within woodland mansions can include name tags, diamond armor, and even music discs.

Woodland mansions can be quite tricky to take on given the large number of evoker mobs living within the structures, plus any other hostile mobs that might spawn in the dark corners. Hence, Minecraft gamers will need to be well equipped or with a group of other gamers before entering a woodland mansion.

Also read: How to defeat a woodland mansion in Minecraft

1) End city

End cities are home to one of the most valuable items in the entire game: elytras (Image via Minecraft)

The best Minecraft structure is one that requires far and risky travel. End cities, which can only be found in the outer islands of the end dimension, are some of the best places for Minecraft players to venture off to.

End cities are not always easy to get to but are surely worth the travel. Not only will gamers find blocks and items unique to the end dimension that cannot be found anywhere else in a Minecraft world, but they are also home to one of the most valuable items in the entire game: elytras.

Elytras allow gamers to travel faster by flying as if they were in creative mode. This undoubtedly gives any Minecraft user a stark advantage in a server. On top of elytras, they can obtain incredible items like enchanted diamond armor, enchanted diamond tools/weapons, emeralds, and saddles.

Also read: The End city in Minecraft - Everything players need to know

Edited by Ravi Iyer