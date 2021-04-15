Ruined Portals in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Ruined Portals are a Minecraft speedrunner's dream. They allow quick and easy access into the Nether, which is necessary to defeat the Ender Dragon and complete the game.

In addition to its efficient access to the Nether, Ruined Portals also house a multitude of goodies that may interest the player. As a result, they can accelerate the progression of a Minecraft playthrough.

Ruined Portals in Minecraft

Spawning

Shown: A better look at the Ruined Portal, including its chest (Image via Minecraft)

Ruined Portals come in many shapes and sizes. To be specific, the Ruined Portal shown above is the ninth variant out of the thirteen total variants (three giant and ten regular). They can also be much larger and can contain a total of 31 obsidian. Every portal spawned has a 5% chance of being a giant portal.

Ruined Portals can be found in any biome in the Overworld and the Nether, both underground and on the surface. If found underground, they will be surrounded by air blocks to be more easily accessible.

Ruined Portals will often contain enough Obsidian to make a complete portal. However, this is not guaranteed.

Structure and Loot

Shown: A giant Ruined Portal (Image via u/kt2909 on Reddit)

The frame of the Ruined Portal can consist of Obsidian and Crying Obsidian. They also have a chance of being enveloped in a case of Stone Bricks. (shown above)

Magma Blocks, Netherack, Lava and the occasional Gold Block can be found nearby. In the Nether, Ruined Portals will use Blackstone blocks instead of Stone.

Here are the most notable loot that can be found in the nearby chests:

1-2 Obsidian (46.4% chance)

1 Flint and Steel (46.4% chance)

1 Golden Apple (20.5% chance)

Enchanted Golden Tools/Sword (20.5% chance)

Enchanted Golden Armor (20.5% chance)

2-8 Gold Ingots (7.3% chance)

4-12 Golden Carrots (7.3% chance)

1 Enchanted Golden Apple (1.5% chance)

