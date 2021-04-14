Pillager Outposts in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Pillager Outposts are semi-rare structures found scattered around the biomes of Minecraft's Overworld.

Pillager Outposts sometimes contain great loot, giving players an incentive to raid them. Unfortunately, these outposts are heavily fortified, so players must always be ready for a fight.

Pillager Outposts in Minecraft

Spawning

Shown: A Pillager defending his tower from above (Image via Minecraft)

Pillager Outposts can only spawn in biomes that have villages. These biomes are listed below:

Plains

Desert

Savanna

Taiga

Snowy Tundra

Snowy Taiga (Bedrock only)

Sunflower Plains (Bedrock only)

Taiga Hills (Bedrock only)

Snowy Taiga Hills (Bedrock only)

Bedrock Edition outposts can spawn closer to villages than those in the Java Edition.

Mobs

Shown: Multiple Illagers defending their outpost (Image via Minecraft)

Players will be pleased to know that only Pillagers and Pillager Captains can spawn at these outposts. Players will receive the Bad Omen status effect if they kill a Pillager Captain.

Additionally, each outpost has a chance of generating a cage structure next to it. This cage will contain a lone Iron Golem which can be freed. If freed, the Iron Golem will begin to slowly make its way back to the nearest village.

Loot

Shown: A chest found at the top of the Outpost (Image via Minecraft)

Here are some of the best loot that can be found in Outpost chests:

Enchanted Book (11%)

Dark Oak Log (100%)

Crossbow (100%)

Bottle o' Enchanting (60.9%)

Carrot (57.5%)

Potato (57.5%)

Iron Ingot (30.5%)

Any Enchanted Book (except Soul Speed) can be found in the chest. Each Enchanted Book has an equal chance of being found.

