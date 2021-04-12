Top 5 things to do in Minecraft when bored (2021)

After completing one of the vast challenges that Minecraft offers, players may be unsure of what to do next. Since the limit is their creativity, there is always something to do in the game!

Players that tend to do the same things in their playthroughs may become bored over time. Luckily, from absolute anarchy to peaceful fishing, Minecraft has no shortage of ways to kill time!

Best things to do in Minecraft when bored (2021)

#5 - Blow things up!

The result of a few explosions (Image via Minecraft)

TNT never gets boring! If the players are bored of their usual Minecraft grind, they can always blow anything and everything up!

TNT can provide hours of enjoyment, with players watching as huge mountains turn into rubble. If they are extra deviant, they can blow up a whole village!

#4 - Fly around

A flying Monke (Image via Minecraft)

Minecraft is a beautiful game, and its beauty is exacerbated while high in the sky!

While with the Elytra or in Creative mode, flying around and exploring the infinite world is a fun activity. It also allows players to be aware of what each biome has to offer.

#3 - Fire!

Those poor animals... (Image via Minecraft)

Something about burning stuff down is immensely and scarily satisfying for human beings.

Luckily, arson is legal in Minecraft — as well as highly pleasing. Illager Outposts, forests, and Woodland Mansions are extremely fun locations to start a fire.

#2 - Creative mode building

A few random creative builds (Image via Minecraft)

Creative building is both fun and beneficial to players.

They can turn their imaginations into reality, which can be highly therapeutic for some. From a dream house to an industrial factory, the limits to the player's imagination are endless!

#1 - A hard goal

A Woodlands Mansion

Setting a challenging goal is a great way to get engaged, whether that be in Minecraft or real life!

For example, setting the purpose of finding a Woodlands Mansion is quite tricky and requires many other smaller goals to acquire it. This gives players a purpose and may help them discover other goals they want to accomplish next in the process!

