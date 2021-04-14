Pillager Patrols in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Pillager Patrols are a naturally-spawning group of Pillagers in Minecraft.

After a certain amount of time spent in-game, a Pillager Patrol will make its way to the player's base of operations. Unless the player is looking to start a raid, Pillager Patrols are never a good sight.

Also read: Skeleton Horses in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Pillager Patrols in Minecraft

Spawning

Unless the player is looking to start a raid, Pillager Patrols are never a good sight (Image via Minecraft)

Pillager Patrols will attempt to spawn after five in-game days. In Java Edition, these patrols are guaranteed to contain five Pillagers. Meanwhile, in Bedrock Edition, they can contain 2-5 Pillagers. However, they may spawn as Vindicators.

Patrols will spawn in any biome except the Mushroom Fields, where no hostile mobs can spawn.

Advertisement

These patrols will attempt to spawn 24 to 48 blocks away from the player.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor explains how to transform a small body of water into a beautiful pond

Behavior

Pillager Patrols will attack players, Villagers, Iron Golems, and Wandering Traders (Image via Minecraft)

Once spawned, Pillager Patrols will wander around seeking their next victim. These patrols will attack players, Villagers, Iron Golems, and Wandering Traders.

If the player manages to kill the Pillager Captain, they will receive the Bad Omen status effect. If the player has this status effect when entering a Village, a raid will begin. Additionally, the Pillager Captain will also drop his Ominous Banner, which can be used as decoration.

Patrols will pursue their victims until either of them dies, or until they become separated by a distance of ten blocks.

Also read: Top 5 things to do in Minecraft when bored (2021)