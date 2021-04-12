Skeleton horses are one of the rarest mobs in all of Minecraft. They also spawn in the most mysterious circumstances, which most players have never had the opportunity to experience.

Players must beware if they ever see a Skeleton Horse during a thunderstorm. They may seem innocent at first, but players will soon realize that they are extremely hostile.

Skeletons Horses in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Spawning

A Skeleton Horse spawned in a thunderstorm (Image via Minecraft)

"Skeleton Traps" will spawn at a fraction of the lightning strikes during a thunderstorm.

A Skeleton Trap has the appearance of a lone Skeleton Horse. However, when players approach within ten blocks of it, lightning will strike the horse, and a Skeleton with armor will appear on top of it.

A formidable foe, the Skeleton rider will shoot players while keeping a distance. Players can kill the Skeleton rider, which will result in a passive Skeleton Horse.

If not activated, the trap will despawn after 15 minutes.

Taming and behavior

A tamed and rideable Skeleton Horse (Image via Pinterest)

Once the Skeleton rider has been killed, players can tame the Skeleton Horse. They can do this by riding the horse until it trusts them.

In Bedrock Edition, Skeletons Horses cannot be ridden, given a Saddle, or equipped with Armor.

For some reason, Skeleton Horses cannot be tamed or ridden if spawned with a spawn egg.

When tamed, players can equip their Skeleton Horse with a Saddle and ride it. A tamed Skeleton Horse cannot be fed or bred, but it will regain health over time while being ridden.

Unlike regular Horses, players will not be dismounted when entering water with a Skeleton Horse and can even ride them underwater as they do not drown!

