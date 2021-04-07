Minecraft Redditor u/Raevix recently gave the boring Ocean Monument a complete overhaul.

The Reddit user posted a slideshow that showcases each step they took while making this beautiful transformation.

This build is very innovative, as the Redditor turned an already-created structure into something completely different. By the end, the OP had created his own ecosystem with different plants and animals.

Players react as Minecraft Redditor transforms an Ocean Monument into a Jungle Monument

The Build

Shown: The entrance of the Monument, with its own Nether Portal (Image via Minecraft)

This amazing build consists of a lot of different highlights.

Firstly, it is completely surrounded by a glass dome, which keeps the water out. The interior consists of many types of greenery such as vines, trees, flowers, and long grass.

This makes the monument completely self-sufficient, as the player is able to farm wood or mine. The addition of an animal farm would also increase the quality of life by a lot.

The best part about this build is that the OP created it in Survival mode, which is extremely impressive.

Reactions

The first commenter on the post accused the OP of stealing this build idea from another player named "Wadzee".

Shown: A bold accusation (Image via Reddit)

The OP then replied to the comment, stating that he did not "steal" the idea because he did not even know who Wadzee was.

Another commenter then stated that Wadzee is a YouTuber who has similar ideas to the OP.

OP defends their creativity (Image via Reddit)

The OP pleaded his case, stating that he started his Jungle Monument build before Wadzee even posted a video involving a similar build.

OP responds again, this time with an update! (Image via Reddit)

The OP then posted an update on the build as he added foxes and parrots to the monument. This is a much-needed update, and his followers will hope that he adds other animals to allow more food production.

