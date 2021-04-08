A Minecraft Redditor has revealed how players can transform a small body of water into a beautiful and lively pond in the game.

In a tutorial created by u/wherePiere in the Minecraft Reddit, the OP explained how he used depth, various flora, sea pickles and lanterns to make the pond extremely detailed.

Players react as Minecraft Redditor explains how to transform a small body of water into a beautiful pond

The Build

Shown: A stunning pond (Image via u/wherePiere on Reddit)

Posted on April 7th, this Minecraft build amassed a massive 6.5 thousand upvotes in only seven hours.

This is well deserved, as the tutorial gives players great tips that can be used in almost every type of build.

The image above shows that the OP has transformed the pond into more than just a body of water. With blocks such as Lily Pads, Lanterns, various foliage, and even Stone Bricks, the OP created a pond that is filled with life and detail. Since he added depth to the pond, players can even use it to fish, making it more than just a decoration build.

Reactions

Players had a lot to say about this build, and many of them thanked the OP for the free information.

Most of the players in the comment section were delighted to see that the OP's post was a multi-photo step-by-step tutorial.

Shown: Why the OP's post got the amount of upvotes that it did (Image via Reddit)

All Minecraft players know that shaders can make even a dirt house look good. Knowing this, some players in the comment section stated that it would be great to see what this pond would look like with shaders.

Shown: A Reddit user wants the OP to use shaders (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor even asked the OP to use his building skills to transform a river into a masterpiece. In response, the OP stated that he will attempt to do so, which is great news for all builders.

Shown: The OP teases his next build (Image via Minecraft)

Meanwhile, other Redditors debated the financial worth of the OP's tutorial.

Shown: Redditors debating the worth of the OP's build (Image via Minecraft)

The OP on this build is essentially providing a free tutorial on building, and all Minecraft players should take advantage of it.

