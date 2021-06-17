5 best loot locations in Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

In any given Minecraft world, loot chests are some of the best ways to obtain useful and sometimes even rare items.

There are tons of different places to find loot chests on a Minecraft seed. Just like the worlds themselves, the loot inside these chests is randomly generated. However, loot chests will contain an assortments of items depending on where they are found.

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update introduced lots of new to the game, some of which can be found in various loot chests. Plus, with the newly designed terrain that awaits players underground, loot chests should be even more exciting to come by while exploring the massive cave systems of a Minecraft world.

The following lists just a few of the best places to find loot chests in Minecraft 1.17.

Best loot locations in Minecraft

5) Mineshaft

Mineshafts are among the many areas that were affected by the Caves & Cliffs update. With new ores and other cave blocks, mineshafts provide players with plenty of resources. Of course, one of the best aspects of a mineshaft is the many loot chests to be discovered.

Loot chests in mineshafts include items ranging from bread to diamonds to nametags. They can also feature brand new glow berries.

4) Dungeon

If Minecraft players can defeat the mobs that continually spawn in underground dungeons, they are sure to find some precious loot in the accompanying chest as well. Dungeons can provide players with saddles, diamond horse armor, and even music disks.

3) Shipwreck

Those who can spot shipwrecks in ocean biomes will be well on their way to riches. Shipwrecks always have useful loot hidden away in the chests, whether it be food, crafting materials, or more expensive items like diamonds or emeralds.

Plus, loot chests in shipwrecks often include buried treasure maps. Players can use the map to locate other nearby hidden loot chests that usually has even better items.

2) Bastion

While the Caves & Cliffs update only changed elements in the overworld, it is still true that the best loot can be found in other Minecraft realms. The harder it is to access a loot chest, the more likely that the loot inside is of higher value. This rings true for the loot chests in bastion remnants.

While the nether fortress does deserve an honorable mention for the sheer amount of chests inside the structure, bastions almost always have roughly just as many chests and typically much more valuable loot. Players can find anything from various nether blocks to diamond weapons and armor.

1) End City

Image via Minecraft

By far, the best place to find loot chests is in end cities. Loot chests in end cities often feature a large supply of iron and diamond enchanted weapons and armor. Plus, these are the only places where Minecraft players can find highly sought elytras. It can be hard to navigate the end and difficult to find end cities, but the loot is more than worth the trek.

