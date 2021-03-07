5 Minecraft Elytra tips and tricks

Elytras can be obtained in Minecraft via End ships, which are known to float somewhat close to End cities.

For those unaware, an Elytra in Minecraft essentially acts as a glider, allowing players to gently drift down to a descent. Elytras can be thought of as makeshift hang-gliders within the world of Minecraft.

There are a lot of nifty tricks that players can use in order to get the most out of their rare Elytras. Some of these tricks include being able to "fly" instead of just simply gliding, which is nothing short of game-changing.

The best Minecraft Elytra tricks and tips

#5 Fly-dive mining for diamonds

When mining for diamonds, players typically excavate a tunnel with 2x1 block dimensions. This method is perfectly fine, however, it requires two blocks to be mined in order to move forward one block and exposes only six blocks each time.

Mining in a 1x1 tunnel however, only requires one block to be broken, and it will expose four blocks. So in terms of mining speed, it's much more efficient.

This process is called "fly mining" and it is possible with an elytra. Players looking to do this must activate their elytra in a space exactly three blocks high, then they must hold their sprint key in order to move forward within the 1x1 tunnel space.

#4 Chorus fruit can be used for safe landings

Eating a chorus fruit while flying is a great way to safely land

The weird and wonderful chorus fruit unfortunately hasn't really seen too much love from Minecrafters in recent times, often being overlooked due to the niche nature of its potential uses.

What players may not realize, however, is that the chorus fruit and elytra are a match made in heaven. Eating a chorus fruit while in flight will safely teleport players to the ground immediately, without having to take any extra time to land.

#3 Bows can be used to force elytra flight

Although elytras are technically only supposed to be used for gliding, it's actually possible to force infinite flight with them, turning them into a makeshift jetpack of sorts.

Players are able to force this flight via a well known bow boosting technique. This is simply achieved via shooting an arrow and then moving directly into it's path. Players should note that the higher the punch enchantment the bow has, the farther upwards they can fly.

#2 Feather falling boots are great to use with elytras

Feather falling boots will soften any fall damage

Feather falling is by no means a new enchantment to the game, having existed in Minecraft since its beta over 10 years ago.

Despite this massive lifespan, players have often found little use for the enchantment, preferring methods such as using a water bucket to cancel out any incoming fall damage.

Feather falling boots can however, be used to soften the sometimes inevitable damage when landing from an elytra flight. This can be particularly useful on long journeys when multiple flights are needed.

#1 Fireworks can be used to boost elytra flight

Although elytras were intended to only allow players to glide at their own will, an interesting quirk is that fireworks can be used in order to pretty much make this "gliding" infinite.

This is due to the fact that upon launching a firework, it will propel the player in the direction in which it is launched, allowing for near infinite flight.

The fact that an otherwise useless stack of fireworks can be behind such a game-changing mechanic is quite something. For example, the firework elytra flight method has become a large part of the meta within Minecraft survival servers such as 2b2t.