5 best Minecraft prison servers for Java edition in 2021

The best Minecraft prison servers offer players a fresh, rewarding mining experience, and features rank up progression paths that consistently makes thing interesting.

Prison servers have typically been seen in the past as quite grindy, but this doesn’t have to be the case. In fact, the best prison servers these days aren’t really ground intensive at all in most cases.

Over the years, the top Minecraft prison servers have evolved to remain fresh through an exciting mix of custom plugins, server related events and bountiful content updates.

NOTE: This list reflects the opinion of the author and is not objective.

Top 5 Minecraft servers to play prison in 2021

#1 Purple prison - IP: PURPLEPRISON.COM

Purple Prison is the absolute gold standard for Prison servers in Minecraft. This is clear even in 2021 with it's assured and consistent popularity.

The server has been around for over 6 years now, and is currently firmly placed on top of the competition in terms of players. Purple Prison boasts thousands of daily players and holds joins from YouTube stars such as PewDiePie and Skeppy.

Gameplay is stellar and offers a great set of features to players. This includes a brilliant progression system, a well-balanced economy, player-built shops and plots, heavy PvP competition, and, most importantly, a thoroughly engaging and rewarding mining experience for any prison server.

#2 JailsMC - IP: play.jailsmc.net

In terms of an innovation, JailsMC has it all. The server has been uniquely developed to be one of a kind from the roots upwards.

This means that the vast majority will have never experienced many novelties the server has to offer, resulting in something funky and fresh. This experience will be true even for the most hardened Minecraft prison server veterans out there.

The server also offers completely custom item enchantments, that are not native to vanilla Minecraft, or any other server.

Some notable and interesting enchantments include explosive pickaxes, lightning pickaxes, and a pickaxe that can spawn hostile mobs upon enemies.

#3 Pluteria IP: play.pluteria.com

Pluteria is a space-themed Minecraft prison server where players actually join as astronauts stuck inside a space dungeon prison, where their primary objective is to escape.

The server is incredibly well made, and attention to detail is clear right upon joining. Some cool things players can do on the Pluteria server includes fighting space monsters, exploring prison mines on different planets, and completing fun space-related game challenges.

#4 OP Blocks - IP: play.opblocks.com

OP Blocks is a Minecraft jail that is completely made out of candy. Now this may sound strange at first, but it actually works out pretty well.

The custom made sweet treat builds on the server are really something to behold, and every time players rank up, they can look forward to unlocking a colorful new candy-themed Mine.

Each mine features custom candy-related blocks that harbour power that can only be harnessed in a specific mine. It's a fun concept. In terms of out of the box thinking, OP Blocks takes the cake.

#5 MC Prison - IP: mc.prisonfun.com

A player guard watching over the jail in Minecraft

This list would not be complete without mentioning one of the OG prison servers that helped start it all off. None other than the brilliant and longstanding MC Prison.

Here, players can experience a very classic and old school feeling Prison, complete with cells, guards, illegal items, gangs, and much more.

The server is perfect for those looking for a refined prison experience focused mostly on roleplaying Minecraft prison life with dozens of other players.

