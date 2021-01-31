5 best Minecraft 1.16.5 resource packs

Minecraft resource packs allow players to personalize their Minecraft experience by changing the textures of blocks and other textures.

There are thousands of resource packs available for Minecraft players. Every resource pack is different, normally targeting a unique aesthetic.

With so many choices, it can be somewhat overwhelming for some players to find good quality resource packs that also suit their individual aesthetic preferences.

This guide will cover some of the most popular and sought-after resource packs within the game. All resource packs listed will be compatible with Minecraft version 1.16.5 - the latest version of Minecraft as of writing.

Note: This list is in no particular order and only reflects the writers opinion.

5 of the best Minecraft resource packs for players to try

#1 Faithful x32

Faithful x32 has been around for over eight years and has remained a wildly popular choice among Minecrafters since its inception.

The texture pack sets out to enhance the default graphics of Minecraft, while changing as little else as possible.

The Faithful texture pack can achieve this by keeping textures stylistically similar to the default Minecraft pack, while simply enhancing their resolution for a clearer HD experience.

Download the Faithful x32 Texture pack here

#2 Sphax PureBDcraft

Sphax PureBDcraft is a funky and cartoon-styled Minecraft texture pack that brings a nostalgic comic book feeling into the game. The texture pack utilizes jagged edges and bright colors in unison, resulting in a highly unique aesthetic.

Since this texture pack is unlike other Minecraft pack, it distinctly stands out. One could even say that the pack promotes an experience for the game that takes itself less seriously.

Download the Sphax purebdcraft texture pack here

#3 X-Ray Ultimate

An X-ray texture pack is something that all Minecrafters should have in their inventory of available texture packs.

X-ray texture packs allow for high-speed screening of hidden ores within the world, allowing for high-speed harvesting of precious items. This works because an X-ray pack sets all useless and common blocks to transparent textures, allowing for ores such as diamond, netherite, and gold to be instantly detected.

Although infinitely useful, it should be noted that this texture pack will be against the rules of some Minecraft servers.

Download the X-ray ultimate texture pack here

#4 Quadral

Quadral is a somewhat softer texture pack. Typical Minecraft jagged edges and sharp colors are missing here. Instead, the pack opts for lighter pastel tones.

Technically, the pack falls in the 'cartoon' category. Unlike many of its peers within this classification, Quadral still asserts a sense of sophistication about its stylistic choices.

Download the Quadral texture pack here

#5 Rodrigo's Pack (FPS Booster)

Rodrigo's Pack is an 8x8 texture pack for Minecraft. This means that the pack runs at only half of the resolution contrasted to default, ultimately resulting in far less graphical load required to run the game.

In turn, this allows players to run Minecraft at much higher frames per second, while keeping everything else constant. Although there are many 8x8 texture packs, Rodrigo's Pack is a solid choice for those looking for something that still respects the vanilla game's stylistic decisions.

Download the Rodrigo's Pack texture pack here

