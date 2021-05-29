Glow Berries in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

The Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update will bring many new features that will change the way players experience the game.

During the Minecraft Live 2020 event, it was announced that Glow Berries would be added as part of this expansive update.

In preparation for the upcoming update, this guide will explain everything that players need to know about Glow Berries in Minecraft, including their most important functions within the game.

Also Read: Top 10 best Minecraft Survival Servers for 2021

When were Glow Berries added to Minecraft?

Glow Berries are set to be officially released as part of the 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update.

Glow Berries were officially added to Minecraft in the 21w05a Snapshot. More features involving these berries were also added in the 21w11a Snapshot.

What do Glow Berries do in Minecraft?

Glow Berries can serve multiple uses to a player. When grown, they can be climbed by the player (similar to vines).

Furthermore, when the vines are bearing fruit, they give off a light level of 14. Glow Berries are the first item in Minecraft that can be used as both food and a light source.

When consumed by the player, Glow Berries will restore 2 hunger and 0.4 saturation (the same as a sweet berry).

Players can also feed Glow Berries to foxes in order to breed them. If Glow Berries are fed to baby foxes, it will cause their growth to accelerate by 10%.

How to obtain Glow Berries in Minecraft?

Glow berries can be found growing within Minecraft's lush caves. They can also be found as loot within minecart chests in mineshafts. An example of how they look while growing is shown below:

Glow berries found inside a lush cave in Minecraft

How to grow your own Glow Berries in Minecraft

To grow Glow Berries in Minecraft, players must place a Glow Berry on the bottom of a block. This will cause a vine to naturally grow downwards. As the vine grows, each new block will have the chance to bear fruit. If a vine block is not bearing any fruit, then the player can use bone meal on it to produce the fruit.

Explainer video about Glow Berries:

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Minecraft section improve. Take a 30-second survey now!