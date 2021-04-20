Mineshafts in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Mineshafts are never a sore sight for a Minecraft spelunker as they provide access to tons of minerals.

Other than allowing players to obtain minerals more easily, Mineshafts contain tons of loot and goodies that even a late-game player will be interested in collecting.

Mineshafts in Minecraft

Generation

Shown: The entrance to a Mineshaft found in a cave system (Image via Minecraft)

Mineshafts (occasionally known as abandoned mineshafts) appear commonly throughout the Overworld.

Mineshafts can also spawn on the surface of a Badlands biome. These special mineshafts contain dark oak planks instead of regular oak and are a great way for players to find Gold Ore.

Multiple mineshafts can spawn close enough to each other, creating one large structure. A mineshaft that intersects with a canyon (or ravine) will be suspended by chains from the ceiling.

Loot

Shown: A player discovering a Minecart with Chest (Image via Minecraft)

Mineshafts contain great loot for players of any level.

Spelunkers who are running out of wood will be very pleased to know that they will find plenty in a mineshaft.

Players can also find hundreds of rails lined up along the ground, which can be taken to save iron when creating a Minecart railway.

The best part about Mineshafts is their chests, which have amazing loot. Here are the most notable loot that can be found inside a mineshaft's Minecart with Chest:

Name Tag (42.3% chance)

Beetroot Seeds (31.6% chance)

Melon Seeds (31.6% chance)

Golden Apple (28.2% chance)

Enchanted Book (14.1% chance)

Diamond (10.4% chance)

Iron Pickaxe (7.0% chance)

Enchanted Golden Apple (1.4% chance)

