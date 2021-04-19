Campfires in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Campfires were added to Minecraft in version 1.14, which is also known as the Village & Pillage update.

They have an array of uses that will be handy for players from the beginning of their journey to the end.

Campfires in Minecraft

Crafting

The crafting recipe for a campfire in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

A campfire can be crafted (seen above) with three sticks, one coal (or charcoal) and three Logs, Stripped Logs, Stems, Stripped Wood or Hyphae.

Luckily for beginners, this recipe is extremely easy and can be crafted early in a Minecraft playthrough.

Behavior

Minecraft villagers standing around a fire in the rain (Image via Minecraft)

After being placed, the campfire will automatically be on fire. Campfires emit a smoke signal that floats ten blocks above the fire (without Hay Bale).

In addition to the smoke, campfires will also emit the occasional ember, which can be seen shooting out of the fire.

Campfires can be extinguished with the following actions:

Waterlogging with Bucket of Water.

Splash Water Bottle.

Shovel.

Campfires are not extinguished by the rain.

When broken, a campfire will drop two charcoals.

Uses

A signal fire on top of a mountain in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

A campfire can be used as a smoke signal. This signal can be used as a marker for an important location. When a hay bale is placed under a campfire, the smoke will travel 24 blocks high instead of ten, which can be extremely useful for players looking for their base.

Campfires can also be used to cook food. While they can be a little more tedious than a furnace, campfires allow up to four pieces of food to be cooked at once. The downside is that once the food is cooked, the player manually has to replace it. If properly tended to, campfires are more efficient than furnaces.

Some players may be unaware that campfires will also pacify bees, preventing them from attacking when someone is extracting their resources.

