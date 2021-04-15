Animal farms are an essential build for any Minecraft playthrough because they grant players a consistent supply of food and resources. These farms are incredibly efficient for all players as they don't have to go and hunt for food.

Animal farms are superior to Wheat, Potato, and Carrot farms as they also supply players with resources such as Leather, Wool, and Feathers. If a player is deciding to create an animal or crop farm, the former is always preferred.

Also read: Minecraft Redditor makes a graph of all of the blocks found in one chunk

How to start an animal farm in Minecraft

Prerequisites

Shown: A smaller, more aesthetic animal farm (Image via Minecraft)

Before players can build an animal farm, they need to make sure the animals will not be able to escape. The most common method to accomplish this is using Fences and Fence Gates. However, Walls are also an efficient method for those who don't want to use Wood.

Sheep are the only animals that require Grass blocks if the player wants to continuously Shear them, as they will eat the grass to grow their Wool back. Other than that, the blocks listed above are all that is needed to start an efficient farm. Everything else is purely for esthetic.

Advertisement

Technique

Shown: A player using a Lead to get a Pig into its enclosure (Image via Minecraft)

After building the farm using Fences or Walls, players will now need to introduce the animals into it.

Leads are highly recommended as animals can be led easily into the enclosure without hassle. Players will only need two of each animal, as they are able to be bred extremely quickly. Once the animal is led into the enclosure, the player can then break the lead and shut the gates/door.

Also read: Pillager Outposts in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Breeding

Shown: Two pigs anxiously eyeing a carrot (Image via Minecraft)

After players have led two of the same types of animals into their enclosure, they can now be bred with their preferred food.

Advertisement

Listed below is what each animal requires to be bred:

Pig (Carrot, Potato, Beetroot)

Sheep (Wheat)

Cow (Wheat)

Mooshroom (Wheat)

Horses/Donkeys (Golden Apples/Golden Carrots)

Chicken (Seeds)

While there are other animals that can be bred, these are the most commonly farmed animals that provide the greatest foods and resources.

Also read: Pillager Patrols in Minecraft: Everything players need to know