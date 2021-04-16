Baby Villagers in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Baby Villagers are an odd-looking mob found in Minecraft villages. They are often seen chasing each other and getting into trouble.

Baby Villagers are necessary for the growth of a Minecraft village. Their main goal is to grow up so that they can provide value to the people of the village.

Baby Villagers in Minecraft

Spawning

Shown: An Iron Golem watching over Baby Villagers (Image via Minecraft)

Baby Villagers will spawn naturally upon village generation. However, they are not guaranteed to do so.

If there are open beds for the villager to claim, two villagers will breed and create a Baby Villager.

Baby Villagers can also be spawned manually with the following command:

/summon villager ~ ~ ~ {Age:-2000000000}

Behavior

Shown: Three baby villagers chasing each other around (Image via Minecraft)

As seen above, Baby Villagers tend to chase each other around the confines of the village. They will occasionally enter houses and jump on the beds.

Baby Villagers will also occasionally accept a Poppy from an Iron Golem in reference to the 1986 movie, Laputa: Castle in the Sky. This exchange signifies the friendly relationship between the Iron Golem and the Villagers.

In Java Edition, Pillagers will chase Baby Villagers in an attempt to kill them. However, this does not happen in the Bedrock Edition for some reason.

Players who have achieved the Hero of the Village status effect will be given Poppies or Seeds from Baby Villagers. Additionally, the heads of Baby Villagers are larger in Bedrock Edition than in Java Edition.

Baby Villagers take 20 minutes to mature into an adult Villager.

