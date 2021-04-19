A Redditor, who goes by the username u/ALionWithStripes, recently uploaded an amazing compilation that condensed most Minecraft playthroughs in a 30-second clip.

The compilation got a whopping 30k upvotes in only 17 hours.

Players react as Redditor condenses Minecraft into a 30-second video

The video

Shown: A player being launched into the sky by the Ender Dragon (Image via u/ALionWithStripes on Reddit)

The video begins with the OP punching a tree, a familiar sight for most Minecraft players. The OP then showcases each milestone that a player must complete if they want to "beat" Minecraft.

These milestones include mining diamonds, killing a blaze, searching for the stronghold, and killing the Ender Dragon.

The only questionable part of the clip is when the OP kills a turtle, which is a cardinal sin for most Minecraft players.

Reactions

As expected, the top comment on the post highlighted how the OP was killing the turtles.

Not the turtles! (Image via Reddit)

The most observant of Redditors pointed out that the supposed "30-second video" really only lasts 28 seconds. The OP's hilarious defense is that he is unable to count.

Shown: Good eye! (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor hilariously stated that the OP beat Minecraft in 30 seconds. Obviously, the video is edited, making the joke very funny.

Shown: A cheeky player (Image via Reddit)

It is a fact that most Minecraft players will fall into lava at least once in every playthrough. However, in the video, the OP did not fall in lava as they kept all of their items and levels.

Shown: Hits too close to home... (Image via Reddit)

The only time that the OP's level was reset was when they were flung into the air and died from fall damage.

