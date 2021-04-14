The Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is set to be one of the best updates ever released. There are tons of amazing new features, changes, and bug fixes, however some are better than others.

This update will completely change the game and players are most definitely expressing their excitement. The additions listed below are some of the most awaited changes to the game.

Top 5 additions in the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update that players should know about

#5 - Raw Resources

Shown: The three added raw resources (Image via Minecraft)

Added in the latest Snapshot (21w14a) Raw Resources add the ability to use Fortune on these resources!

For Gold, Copper, and Iron, the Fortune enchantment will now allow players to receive multiples instead of just a single ore block. This is great news for players who want more resources per block!

#4 - Copper + Oxidation

Shown: A progresively oxidizing monument overlooking a village (Image via Minecraft)

Copper has been the longest awaited resource to finally make its way to Minecraft!

In addition to this beautiful block includes the Oxidation feature. Oxidation allows a regular Copper block to turn greener and greener over time. Readers may recognize this effect on the Statue of Liberty. Players are able to wax these blocks to prevent oxidation.

#3 - Axolotls

Shown: A pair of wiggly bois (Image via Minecraft)

Axolotls have to be one of the cutest mobs added to Minecraft. These wiggly boys are undoubtedly the best aquatic creatures, with the ability to be bred. They can also be attached to a lead, and led to the player's chosen body of water.

Axolotls can survive on land for five minutes, unless they are in rain or a thunderstorm.

#2 - Dripstone Caves

Shown: A haunting Dripstone Cave (Image via Mojang)

Dripstone Caves have to be the coolest cave added to Minecraft. These caves are massive, and have giant stalactites that have the ability to drip lava and water. If broken at the top, the stalactites will fall and do damage and whatever poor mob is under them!

#1 - Cave and Cliff Generation

Shown: A Lush cave (Image via Minecraft)

Due to the world height being increased, the surface of the Overworld will look a lot more menacing.

In addition to the surface being overhauled, the area under the surface is getting some love. Update 1.17 will bring the following types of caves:

Lush Caves (seen above)

Cheese Caves (various sizes)

Spaghetti Caves (long and narrow)

Crack Carvers (surface cracks smaller than ravines)

Dripstone Caves

These additions are massive, and give a much needed update to Minecraft's world generation.

