Donkeys in Minecraft: Everything players need to know

Donkeys are a useful mob in Minecraft. They allow players to move items over long distances due to their chest compatibility. Some players will even say that transporting items using Donkeys is more efficient than using Minecarts.

Donkeys are usually overlooked by most players. However, they are great companions in the Minecraft world.

Donkeys in Minecraft

Spawning

Donkeys are a useful mob in Minecraft (Image via Minecraft)

Donkeys are quite a rare mob as they only spawn in select biomes.

More specifically, one to three Donkeys will spawn in the Plains biome, and only one Donkey will spawn alone in the Savanna biome. (Java Edition only)

In the Bedrock Edition, two to six Donkeys will spawn in the Plains biome.

Behavior

Donkeys are tamed based on their temper stat (Image via Minecraft)

Donkeys are unique due to the fact that players can attach a chest to them, allowing 15 extra slots. This is extremely useful for long journeys across the harsh biomes of the Overworld.

Donkeys are tamed based on their temper stat. The temper stat will be a random number from 0 to 100. When the player rides the Donkey, a random number is rolled. If this number is greater than the temper stat, the Donkey will be tamed.

Donkeys, tamed or wild, can be attached to a Lead.

Donkey are also unique due to the fact that they regenerate health over time, which means the player will not have to feed them.

Breeding

Shown: Two Donkeys and their child (Image via Minecraft)

Two Donkeys can be bred with either Golden Apples or Golden Carrots. Upon feeding, the Donkeys will walk towards each other and ram their heads against one another. After a few seconds, a foal will appear.

Each Donkey has unique stats, such as health, movement speed, and jump strength. The foal will receive an average of their randomly attributed stat, in addition to the stats of both of their parents. Therefore, it is useful to find two high-stat Donkeys and breed them for the best results.

