How to defeat a woodland mansion in Minecraft

Due to the mobs that spawn inside of it, the woodland mansion is one of the most difficult structures to defeat in Minecraft. The fact that they usually spawn tens of thousands of blocks away from the initial spawn point does not help either.

If a player has located a woodland mansion, they must ensure they are sufficiently prepared to deal with the dangerous mobs that lurk inside. Woodland mansions also contain one of the best items in the game, the totem of undying, which is one of the main reasons why players decide to look for one.

How to safely explore and loot a woodland mansion in Minecraft

Preparing

A vindicator mob, most likely plotting an evil deed (Image via Minecraft)

Players must ensure they are prepared before entering a woodland mansion, lest they lose all of their valuable loot and time.

Before entering a woodland mansion, players are recommended to bring the following items to ensure their survival:

At least enchanted iron armor to defend against vindicators and evokers

At least a stack of food due to the long travel times, as well as expected damage taken

Multiple stacks of torches, since the mansion is very dark

A shield to defend against mob attacks

Golden apples for when in a bad situation

At least an enchanted iron sword

An enchanted bow to shoot mobs from a range

If the player brings most of those items into a woodland mansion, they should be more than prepared.

The mansion

A scary illager head found in a woodland mansion (Image via Minecraft)

Once the player has made it to the woodland mansion, they must begin playing very cool and calculated.

Players should be aware that woodland mansions are very dark, and it is common for other Minecraft mobs (Creepers, Skeletons, Spiders) to spawn inside. Vindicators will also spawn in the hallways of the mansion, so players must be prepared for every possibility. If a player spots a vindicator, they are recommended to take them out from a distance.

Evokers will also occasionally spawn in woodland mansions and are one of the hardest mobs to defeat in Minecraft. If spotted, players are recommended to kill evokers from a distance. If this is not possible, players should rush the evokers down and kill them ASAP, before they spawn the dreaded Vexes.

The video above (from OMGcraft) showcases how to find and beat a woodland mansion in Minecraft.

