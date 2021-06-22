Minecraft Redditor displays how powder snow is stronger than bedrock

A Minecraft Bedrock Edition player named u/Spygogamer has recently discovered that the new powdered snow is stronger than bedrock. The Redditor is actually showcasing a glitch in the Bedrock Edition, which allows players to break the bedrock ceiling with powdered snow and a cauldron.

The original poster (OP) showcases a Minecraft Bedrock Edition glitch introduced in the new Caves & Cliffs update. It allows gamers to access the nether ceiling by breaking through the top layer of bedrock with powder snow and a cauldron.

Minecraft Redditor showcases glitch that allows for the destruction of bedrock

The post

The cauldron should be placed right below a bedrock block (Image via u/Spygogamer on Reddit)

The post begins with the OP at the bedrock ceiling found in the nether. They quickly place a cauldron below a bedrock block and fills it with powder snow.

Once the cauldron is filled with powder snow, the player right clicks on the cauldron again, with another bucket of powder snow. This creates a block of powder snow on top of the cauldron, which replaces the bedrock block above. It is surprising that this simple glitch found its way into an official Bedrock Edition release.

While it still exists, this glitch can provide easy transportation on the bedrock ceiling as players can avoid the harsh terrain of the nether. This glitch also allows them to fight the Wither on the bedrock ceiling, making the fight significantly easier.

Reactions

Because this post exposed a significant glitch in Minecraft Bedrock Edition, it garnered a massive 3.8K upvotes in only one day. Redditors shared a lot of thoughts about this post.

Wither fight? Easy peasy (Image via Reddit)

After one Redditor questioned why this glitch would be helpful, another Redditor stated that it provides a great setting to fight the Wither.

This is since this mob commonly destroys the terrain, causing lag and frustration during the battle.

bedrock (Image via Reddit)" height="229" width="528" /> Powder snow > bedrock (Image via Reddit)

Since powder snow has now been proven to be stronger than bedrock, one Redditor joked that the Minecraft Bedrock Edition should be changed to the Powder Snow Edition.

However, some may argue that this name doesn't have the same ring to it as the Bedrock Edition does.

Useful information (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, a Redditor explains how to collect powder snow when there is no natural generation in the Bedrock Edition just yet.

They state that if a cauldron is placed in an area that is snowing, it will eventually fill up with powder snow. This powder snow can then be collected with a bucket and used in the glitch shown above, if desired.

Time top dust off that resume (Image via Reddit)

A Redditor who claimed to be a programmer is baffled that Mojang forgot to remove this bug from the Bedrock Edition since it replaces the block above it.

The developer should consider hiring him/her since they believe they would make zero mistakes on a development team.

A humourous series of comments (Image via Reddit)

Now that the post is on the front page of Minecraft Reddit, it is not likely that this glitch will remain in the game much longer.

However, this may be untrue as the Bedrock Edition is known to have well-known glitches that remain in the game for years. Due to the valuable nature of this glitch, fans can only hope Mojang looks over this one.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

