Redditor adds Herobrine into Minecraft with data pack

A Minecraft Redditor, u/Ennakon, recently did the unspeakable. They added Herobrine to Minecraft by way of a data pack. However, this Herobrine is extremely powerful and has abilities that have never been seen before in the game.

As seen in the post above, this version of the Herobrine acts as another boss in Minecraft. It seems to be even more difficult than the Wither. It spawns servants, magical abilities, and can even fly around.

Minecraft Redditor adds Herobrine into the game as a boss

The post

Another horrifying shot of the Herobrine (Image via u/Ennakon on Reddit)

The Reddit post begins with the original poster (OP) creating the spawner for Herobrine. It is actually a callback to a legacy Herobrine mod with similar characteristics to the one seen above.

After creating the spawner and placing a block of netherite in the fire, the spawner explodes, and Herobrine instantly spawns. The message "Herobrine has joined the game" is shown in the chat.

The battle is intense, with Herobrine wielding many weapons such as a diamond pickaxe, bow, and crossbow. It also has tons of abilities such as wither skulls, vex summons, and evoker spike traps. This combination is highly deadly, and only the most prepared of players will only have a chance to defeat this boss.

After a long three-minute fight, the player triumphantly kills Herobrine once and for all.

Reactions

Due to the popularity of Herobrine, this post did exceptionally well, amassing a whopping 12.5K upvotes in only one day. Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this impressive data pack.

Only boomers can relate (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor made a callback to one of the original Herobrine mods, which features the same spawner shown in the video. However, most players forget that there is a moss block on the inside of the spawner that is not visible.

What should Herobrine drop? (Image via Reddit)

The OP states that they were unaware of what Herobrine should drop once killed until recently. They later said they are open to suggestions, so players are welcome to make some cool suggestions.

Very useful information (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, the OP explains the difference between a mod and a data pack. A mod requires a custom version of Minecraft as well as coding knowledge to create.

A data pack only requires knowledge of Minecraft's built-in commands. However, it is limited compared to the potential of a mod. Obviously, OP's data pack is better than most mods, proving the former's potential.

A great idea (Image via Reddit)

One player suggested that if Herobrine spawns at 3 AM (the devil's hour), something horrifying will happen. OP states that this may not be possible due to the limitations of Minecraft's commands.

Another great idea (Image via Reddit)

An epic death animation to conclude the intense battle against Herobrine is a fantastic idea. Fans can imagine a giant explosion, the spawning of a gravestone, or something even more spectacular. OP states that they will begin working on this soon.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post

