Where to find Azalea in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

Azalea trees are one of the great additions released with the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update. Unfortunately, Azalea trees can not be found naturally in the Overworld of Minecraft. Luckily, players can manually spawn them in without cheating at all.

Azalea will only spawn naturally above Lush Caves biomes, however these biomes have been pushed back to the second part of the Caves & Cliffs update. Fortunately, players can still acquire some of the nice-looking Azalea by following the steps listed below.

How to acquire Azalea in the new Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update

As stated above, the main purpose of Azalea is to create roots that lead into the Lush Caves biomes. However, these biomes were pushed back to the Minecraft 1.18 update which is supposed to launch later this year.

These biomes are not present naturally in the 1.17 update, neither are Azalea trees. Fortunately, Mojang has provided a way for players to acquire the aesthetically pleasing Azalea blocks.

To acquire Azalea in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update, players can use bone meal on moss blocks and there is a chance that one or more Azalea will spawn.

Moss blocks can be acquired through the following means:

Found as loot in Shipwreck chests with a 42.1% chance

Wandering Traders will trade two moss blocks for one emerald

The Wandering Trader is most likely the easiest method for players attempting to get moss blocks. Players are statistically more likely to acquire Azalea the more moss blocks they have to bone meal.

Other plants, such as grass, tall grass, and moss carpets will also have a chance to spawn on these moss blocks when the bone meal is applied. Thus, players will have to break these blocks before using bone meal again for a higher chance at acquiring Azalea.

The video above provides great explanations for Azalea, Dripleaf, and moss blocks.

If players follow the steps listed above, they will be able to acquire those sweet Azalea trees and bushes, which will look great in almost any build!

