Minecraft Bedrock 1.17.10.21 Beta version patch notes: Full list of changes for Windows and Xbox revealed

The season of Minecraft updates is here, and players are dying to start their worlds on the new updates. However, before the official update is released, Mojang is releasing test updates for both the Java and Bedrock Editions.

With the official release date for both versions stated to be on June 8th, many Minecraft players are using the beta versions to brainstorm some new building ideas. Players should be aware that this Minecraft update is not available for the Android platform, however, Mojang has stated that it will be soon.

Minecraft Bedrock Edition 1.17.10.21 Beta version Patch Notes

Full list of tweaks and bug fixes

Official image for Caves & Cliffs part 1 (Image via Mojang)

Included in this update are tons of bug fixes, additions, and tweaks that aim to polish the Minecraft experience. With the official update launching in only a few days, Mojang is putting the finishing touches on this exciting release.

The only additions to this Minecraft update are the additions of the potted azalea and flowering azalea variants.

All of the bug fixes included in this beta version will be listed below:

"Fixed a crash that occurred when breaking a block when the Caves & Cliffs experimental toggle was enabled"

"Diamond ore now generates with the correct distribution again"

"Glow lichen now only drops itself when broken with shears"

"Frosted ice can now be used in any command that accepts a block, such as '/setblock' and '/testforblock'"

"Updated documentation for 'DisplayNameItemComponent'"

"Disenchanting an item using the grindstone once again resets the enchantment cost penalty correctly"

"[Vanilla Parity] The text on glowing signs now has an outline"

"[Vanilla Parity] Black text on signs can be lit by using a glow ink sac"

"Tooltips are now present when holding ink sac and glow ink sac when using a controller"

"[Vanilla Parity] Ink sac and glow ink sac can no longer be used indefinitely on signs in Adventure mode"

"[Vanilla Parity] Player can no longer dye text on signs in Adventure mode"

"Underwater fog is once again dependent on biome"

"Pumpkins are once again accepted by farmer villagers regardless of their rotation when mined"

"Jukebox now only ejects disk into non-solid blocks"

"Baby horses, including their variants, are now taller and no longer exhibit Z-fighting from their legs"

"Amphibious mobs no longer get stuck when pathing over slabs and daylight sensors"

"Attacked glow squids no longer go dark only for aggressor in multiplayer sessions"

"Villagers spawned from villager spawners on Marketplace worlds that were created after version 1.11 now correctly spawn as V2 villagers"

"Tempted goats now move at the same speed as goats in Java Edition, and other similar mobs that are being tempted"

"Goat fall damage reduction is now in parity with Java Edition (-10 reduced fall damage)"

"Goats can now continue ramming when on slime block and honey blocks"

"Strays no longer drop wither skeleton skulls when killed by charged creepers"

"Bastion loot now closely matches Java Edition"

"Players can no longer swim through the air under a platform, though it looked pretty cool"

"Baby sea turtles no longer despawn after being hatched"

"The "Reset to Default" button in the Accessibility settings now resets the Text Background Opacity slider"

"Fixed a typo in the "Loom" section of "How to Play"

"The counters on empty tabs of the Play screen now display zero instead of an empty, grey box"

As Minecraft players can see, their is a ton of polishing being completed with this beta version. However, there are still more changes to be covered.

All technical updates in this version will be listed below:

" Limits writing of chunks unless necessary. Chunks upgraded from older formats will not automatically save when loaded, but when modified (Through blocks or actors, for example) they will be marked for saving"

"...This work supports all horse variants (horse, mule, donkey, zombie horse, skeleton horse) and all horse versions including: v1 (engine version 1.2.5 and earlier) v2 (engine version 1.2.6 to 1.17.0) v3 (engine version 1.17.10 and onward). This will be a cleaner version of the v2 model, with less confusing bone naming"

"Added location and velocity read-only properties to Entity"

"function createExplosion(location : Location, radius : number, explosionOptions : ExplosionOptions)"

"method triggerEvent(eventName : string) - Triggers an event on an entity"

"Added 'thenExecuteFor' to 'GameTestSequence', which repeatedly calls the callback for the specified number of ticks"

These updates are specifically for players who are interested in the technical side of Minecraft.

Seen above is a video that provides a visual reference for all of the changes listed above.

It is not certain whether this will be the final beta version for the Minecraft Bedrock Edition, and the update will be launching in one week.

