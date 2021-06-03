Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update pre-release 4 Patch Notes: Full list of changes revealed

Mojang recently released the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs pre-release 4.
The pre-release focuses on the credit scene by updating and fixing a few typos. This means it only fixes one or two bugs that could affect the players' gameplay.
One can assume that this will be the last pre-release due to the fact that it mainly consists of changes to the credit screen. This would mean that everything that needs to be polished is complete, and the Caves & Cliffs update is ready for launch on June 8th.
List of changes on Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs pre-release 4
As stated above, this pre-release mainly contains tweaks and fixes to the credit scene that plays after the player beats the Ender Dragon.
The full official list of these changes is listed below:
- Holding down control while holding down space now makes the credits scroll even faster
- Credits not alphabetically ordered
- In the credits, “EXPERIS” is in all capital letters for two employees
- In the credits, a closing parenthesis is missing for Brian Canning
- The credits say “Wed Developers” instead of “Web Developers” in one place
- In the credits, “TEN GUN DESIGN INC” is in all capital letters for one employee
- Some people are listed twice in the credits
- The usage and punctuation of “Inc.” and “LLC” are inconsistent in the credits
- Credits Text Wrapping
- When a crossbow is loaded in the offhand, you cannot see it or shoot with it if an item is held in the main hand
- Game crashed whilst debug profiling
- Any hostility between animals is removed in peaceful
- Experimental Settings confirmation prompt appears when creating any world in 1.17-pre3
- C418 is removed from Composers in credits.json
Players can play on the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs pre-release 4 by completing the following steps:
- Open official Minecraft launcher.
- Go to top-left corner and click on the "Installations" option.
- In the menu, enable the "snapshots" feature.
- After enabling snapshots, players can create a new instance of pre-release 4.
With less than a week before the official release date (June 8) of the Caves & Cliffs update, it is unclear whether Mojang will release another pre-release.
The video above explains everything that is included in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs pre-release 4.
