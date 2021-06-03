Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update pre-release 4 Patch Notes: Full list of changes revealed

Mojang recently released the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs pre-release 4.

The pre-release focuses on the credit scene by updating and fixing a few typos. This means it only fixes one or two bugs that could affect the players' gameplay.

One can assume that this will be the last pre-release due to the fact that it mainly consists of changes to the credit screen. This would mean that everything that needs to be polished is complete, and the Caves & Cliffs update is ready for launch on June 8th.

List of changes on Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs pre-release 4

A screengrab of the Minecraft credit scene

As stated above, this pre-release mainly contains tweaks and fixes to the credit scene that plays after the player beats the Ender Dragon.

The full official list of these changes is listed below:

Holding down control while holding down space now makes the credits scroll even faster

Credits not alphabetically ordered

In the credits, “EXPERIS” is in all capital letters for two employees

In the credits, a closing parenthesis is missing for Brian Canning

The credits say “Wed Developers” instead of “Web Developers” in one place

In the credits, “TEN GUN DESIGN INC” is in all capital letters for one employee

Some people are listed twice in the credits

The usage and punctuation of “Inc.” and “LLC” are inconsistent in the credits

Credits Text Wrapping

When a crossbow is loaded in the offhand, you cannot see it or shoot with it if an item is held in the main hand

Game crashed whilst debug profiling

Any hostility between animals is removed in peaceful

Experimental Settings confirmation prompt appears when creating any world in 1.17-pre3

C418 is removed from Composers in credits.json

Players can play on the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs pre-release 4 by completing the following steps:

Open official Minecraft launcher.

Go to top-left corner and click on the "Installations" option.

In the menu, enable the "snapshots" feature.

After enabling snapshots, players can create a new instance of pre-release 4.

With less than a week before the official release date (June 8) of the Caves & Cliffs update, it is unclear whether Mojang will release another pre-release.

The video above explains everything that is included in the Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs pre-release 4.

