Top 5 fastest growing Minecraft streamers on Twitch as of June 2021

Now that the month of June has begun, it is time to determine which Minecraft streamers saw the fastest growth on Twitch in May 2021. The list has not changed much since April, however a new challenger has entered the arena.

Most Minecraft players who watch streams on Twitch will be familiar with these names. For those who are not familiar with these names, it is highly recommended to check these streamers out.

Minecraft Streamer 5 - GeorgeNotFound

A picture of George looking suspicious (Image via GeorgeNotFound)

Since April, GeorgeNotFound has fallen one place on this list. Obviously this does not mean that he is struggling in any way.

GeorgeNotFound has gained 239,984 followers in the last 30 days, which is an insane number. While he may be last in this list, he is still more popular than 99% of all Twitch streamers.

Minecraft Streamer 4 - Quackity

Quackity live on stream (Image via Quackity)

One-upping GeorgeNotFound is Quackity. Quackity made it to this list after knocking Dream off from the number 5 spot.

Quackity has gained a sizable 242 thousand followers in the past 30 days, narrowly edging over GeorgeNotFound by only a few thousand. Quackity only seems to be getting increasingly popular.

Minecraft Streamer 3 - RanbooLive

(Image via Dexerto)

In third place for the fastest growing streamer this month is the notorious RanbooLive. RanbooLive is most notable for being a mysterious character whose face is still unknown.

RanbooLive took third place by a fair margin, gaining a massive 302 thousand followers in the past 30 days. Ranboo seems to be a regular fixture on this list.

Minecraft Streamer 2 - tommyinnit

Tommy ready for war (Image via TommyInnit on YouTube)

TommyInnit comes in second for the fastest growing streamer on Twitch this month. Tommy was previously number 1 on this list.

Tommy was slightly ahead of Ranboo, gaining 305 thousand followers in the past 30 days. This is quite surprising, as Tommy seemed to have a solid lead last month.

Minecraft Streamer 1 - TubboLive

Tubbo's YouTube profile picture (Image via TubboLive on YouTube)

Coming in on top of the list for May's fastest growing streamer on Twitch is the infamous TubboLive. This is quite an impressive feat as Tubbo did not appear on the previous list.

Tubbo knocked Luzu off last month's list, with a whopping 362 thousand followers gained in the past 30 days. This is quite a large margin over TommyInnit. As the streaming community around Minecraft continues to evolve next month may provide shocking results.

The video above is taken from one of Tubbo's streams in which he builds a memorial for the number 2 TommyInnit.

