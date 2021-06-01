Grian's most helpful building techniques in Minecraft

An extremely famous Minecraft YouTuber by the name of Grian is widely known as one of the best builders in Minecraft.

While he is now popular for his Hermitcraft series, Grian's YouTube channel initially blew up from his tips and tricks videos, in which players could learn how to build effectively.

Since these were released years ago, many of these tips have been lost in time. After reading, players may learn some useful tips that they can experiment with on their future builds.

Some of Grian's most useful building tips in Minecraft

#1 - 101 Build Hacks

A scary build hack that uses a Skeleton head and Redstone (Image via Grian on YouTube)

Released in 2017, Grian's "101 MINECRAFT BUILD HACKS" video is one of his most popular posts of all time.

Seen above, this video provides players with over a hundred quick building hacks that can take their build to the next level. Listed below are some notable mentions from this quick video:

Using Skeleton Heads and Redstone for a spooky effect

Using Flower Pots and Iron Pressure Plate on a table to act as plate and cups

Place Rails over a large pile of logs to make it look tied down

Use Stone Buttons to act as tiny rocks along a pond

These are only four out of the 101 tips that Grian shares in this amazing video.

#2 - Minecraft 1.14 Build Hacks

Campfire ceiling (Image via Grian on YouTube)

After the release of Minecraft 1.14, Grian released a video showcasing some build hacks that were included with the update. The video can be found here.

Seen in the picture above, Grian is using an unlit Campfire to act as an awning and ceiling. More of these 1.14 build hacks will be listed below:

Stained Glass Pane in Item Frame to act as clothes washer

Put a campfire at the top (and bottom) of a chimney for better smoke height

Cover Lectern with trapdoors to make it seem like a book is on a table/desk

Combine Lectern with signs and a trapdoor to act as a chair

The video (linked above) provides many more tips and tricks that players can use, which will certainly add some spice to their builds.

#3 - 5 Starter Houses

A Savanna biome house (Image via Grian on YouTube)

One of the earliest releases on Grian's channel was a quick video detailing some biome-specific starter houses. The video can be found here.

This video is great for beginners, as there is not much crazy detail involved with these builds. With a little focus and determination, any player can create these starter houses, no matter what biome they are in.

