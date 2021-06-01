Minecraft 1.17 Caves & Cliffs update: Part 1 release date, pre-release 2, and more details revealed

Mojang released its second pre-release today for the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update. While this pre-release only contains a few minor bug fixes, the real news is that the release date for part one of the Caves and Cliffs update has been announced.

The official release date for the initial release of the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update is scheduled to be on June 8th. This is only a little over a week away. This is massive news for players who have been itching for that official release date.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs pre-release 2 details and more

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update (Image via bbc)

Paired with the announcement of the release date for the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update is the second pre-release.

This pre-release only consists of a few minor bug fixes that do not alter the content of the game much at all. The official bug fixes found in this pre-release will be listed below:

"Smooth lighting doesn’t work properly underwater"

"Arrows fired into the side of bamboo or pointed dripstone never despawn"

"Smooth lighting behaves oddly on blocks covered with tinted glass"

"Flowering azalea leaves ID is unintuitive"

"The ExplosionPower of ghast fireballs is uncapped, causing a freeze / crash"

"Glowing translucent entities often don’t merge their outlines with other glowing entities"

"Tnt can be pushed with enchanted sword with knockback"

"Slimes and Magma Cubes not interacting with player"

"Nether Fossils generate on the nether roof above bedrock in soul sand valleys"

"Facing away from signs with glowing text makes the text disappear or z-fight"

"Unknown CPU on Debug menu."

"/debug start does not work as described"

Obviously these are insignificant bug fixes, however their purpose is to further prepare the Minecraft Caves and Cliffs update for its first official release.

Minecraft Caves & Cliffs part one details

A Goat standing upon a mountain (Image via Mojang)

As announced by Mojang, the first part of the Caves & Cliffs update will be released on June 8 for the following devices:

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

Xbox One

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Nintendo Switch

iOS

Android

Windows 10

macOS

Linux

Listed below are some of the content that will be added with this update:

Goat

Axolotl

Glow Squid

Amethyst

Dripleaf

Copper

Spyglass

Part one of the Minecraft Caves & Cliffs update is looking amazing, however it will only include the non-terrain generation content that has been seen in the Snapshots and past pre-release.

The video above explains the update in great detail, all while providing visual references and news.

