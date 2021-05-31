Minecraft vs Minecraft Dungeons: How different are the two games?

Both Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons are absolutely amazing games. However, they are quite different from each other. While they come under the Minecraft franchise, they are two completely different genres.

Due to the sheer popularity of Minecraft, many players haven't given Dungeons a shot. Hopefully, after reading this article, players may have a better idea of Minecraft Dungeons and decide to try it out.

Analyzing Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons

Differences

An in-game shot of Minecraft Dungeons (Image via u/ProBikeMechanic on Reddit)

The most visually notable difference between Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons is the camera placement.

In Minecraft, players have the option to play either first person or third person. In Minecraft Dungeons, the camera is placed way above the player's character in a top-down view.

Regarding the gameplay, the two games are completely different. Dungeons is a dungeon crawler, which means that the goal of the player is to progress and adventure through multiple stages until they get to an end point. Players will have to face many hostile mobs and bosses along the way. And they cannot build or mine in Minecraft Dungeons.

Minecraft is a sandbox game, which allows players to do what they want without sticking to a linear path. Players can decide to defeat the bosses or just sit around and fish all day. They also have the unique ability to completely alter their environment, hence the sandbox name.

Both of these genres are extremely enjoyable, and each has its own pros and cons. Players who want a fast-paced gaming experience will prefer Minecraft Dungeons, and players who want to do things at their own pace will enjoy Minecraft.

Similarities

Another in-game shot of Minecraft Dungeons (Image via gameinformer)

While the gameplay of the two games is vastly different, both Minecraft and Dungeons do have a lot of similarities.

Firstly, many of the textures found in Dungeons are from the original Minecraft. The game does implement updated versions and new blocks; however, everything is inspired by the original game.

As seen in the image above, many of the mobs from the original game make a return in Dungeons. It includes some new and interesting mobs that add story and surprise to the game.

The video above showcases the first 20 minutes of Dungeons. This is great for players who want a taste of what Dungeons has to offer without purchasing the game themselves.

Players will realize how different these games are within the first 30 seconds of the video. While Dungeons may be very dissimilar from the original game, players are highly recommended to give it a go as it may introduce them to a whole new genre of video games.

