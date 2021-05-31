Minecraft Redditor creates a redstone contraption that drains ocean monuments

A Minecraft Redditor by the name of u/DereChen was recently inspired by popular YouTuber Ilmango to create an ocean monument drainer. This drainer works by using pistons, observers, and slime blocks to continuously remove the surface blocks on the water. The water level slowly gets lower until all of the water is drained. The post can be viewed at this link.

Players who are interested in draining an ocean monument efficiently must create an automatic water remover as seen in Ilmango's video above. Ilmango explains how to create this water remover within eight minutes, which is great news for players who don't like long tutorials.

The Minecraft Post

The water remover moving down the line as it removes the water (Image via u/DereChen on Reddit)

The post begins with the original poster (OP) walking with his creation as it removes the surface blocks of the ocean. This contraption will slowly go back and forth until it removes all of the water in a certain area.

This is great for players who want to drain ocean monuments for various reasons. This contraption will also be great for players who want to create their own water base and do not have any sponges.

The contrapion basically consists of observers, pistons, and slimeblocks. The observers check for water and the pistons push the wall which is held together by slime blocks. The pushing of the wall breaks the water block, and this cycle continues until it gets to the other side in which it is sent back the other way.

While the OP's contraption was heavily inspired by Ilmango, it is still very impressive and deserves some credit.

Minecraft user Reactions

Many Minecraft Redditors had a lot to say about this post, as it amassed 5.1 thousand upvotes in just one day.

An important warning (Image via Reddit)

Players should be aware of the dangers of using this machine. If the machine is not handled properly, it will run into the monument and begin causing issues. This is why OP modified Ilmango's contraption to be smaller.

Very impressive (Image via Reddit)

Another Redditor points out that he created this contraption but it was a whopping 240 blocks wide.

Shout out to ilmango (Image via Reddit)

In this thread, OP reveals that his design drew inspiration from YouTuber Ilmango's contraption. However, Ilmango's remover was larger than what OP created.

Long term investment (Image via Reddit)

One Redditor was curious as to how the machine works. A sponge removes all water blocks within an area. This machine will run over the water blocks, removing them completely. A sponge-based contraption would be one-time-use, while this contraption is a long term investment.

Very true (Image via Reddit)

Many Minecraft Redditors were mesmerized by the consistent and overall satisfying nature of this build. It is nice to see the water being slowly chopped like a large piece of cheese.

The following reactions are notable mentions from the post:

